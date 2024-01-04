Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Aston Martin reveals 2024 F1 car launch plan

Aston Martin has released the launch date of its 2024 Formula 1 car.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

The AMR24 challenger will be revealed at Silverstone on 12 February.

This date was first announced in an email sent to members of the team’s I / AM fan campaign, which is also inviting people to enter a competition to attend the unveiling.

Aston Martin is the fourth team to go public with its 2024 launch date, with both Sauber and Williams penned in for 5 February before the new Ferrari breaks cover on 13 February.

For the AMR24, two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso wants the team to address a lack of consistency and straightline speed.

He said: “I think we need to find some consistency. Maybe one of the weak points was the car has to operate in a very narrow window.

“It’s the same for everybody [with the ground-effect cars proving particularly sensitive], but it seems that we’re struggling a little bit, and it will be nice if we can always perform at a stable level next year.

“Also, if we can improve the straightline speed - I think that was, in performance numbers, our weak point. Always a little bit too slow on the straights.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

“If we wanted to be as fast as the others, we have to drop too much the rear wing. Then we ended up slow in the corners as well. So, that was probably the loop that we could not go out [of] this season.”

He did praise the team for its strong tyre management and strategy calls throughout 2023 - a season that started so promisingly as Aston Martin emerged as Red Bull’s closest threat in the early races.

However, results declined towards the mid-point of the calendar. It is believed Aston was hurt from having an overly flexible front-wing removed, while reverse-engineering parts for 2024 to run on the AMR23 threw the team off course.

Sauber, which has previously unveiled its cars in its native Switzerland, Austria and Germany will launch its C44 creation in London for the first time.

This comes as the official name changes to Stake F1 Team for the next two season to reflect a placeholder commercial deal before Audi’s full grand prix arrival in 2026.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article “Sparring partners” team boss set-up a strength for AlphaTauri
Next article 2024 F1 season driver line-up and calendar: Everything you need to know
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
2024 Ferrari F1 car will be "95%" new, claims Vasseur

2024 Ferrari F1 car will be "95%" new, claims Vasseur

Formula 1

2024 Ferrari F1 car will be "95%" new, claims Vasseur 2024 Ferrari F1 car will be "95%" new, claims Vasseur

Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours

Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours

How F1's political battles played out in 2023

How F1's political battles played out in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How F1's political battles played out in 2023 How F1's political battles played out in 2023

Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
F1 tech review: Aston Martin starts strong, then stumbles

F1 tech review: Aston Martin starts strong, then stumbles

Formula 1

F1 tech review: Aston Martin starts strong, then stumbles F1 tech review: Aston Martin starts strong, then stumbles

Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1

Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1

Formula 1

Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1 Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Latest news

AO Racing confirms IMSA plans with GTD Pro entry for 2024

AO Racing confirms IMSA plans with GTD Pro entry for 2024

IMSA IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

AO Racing confirms IMSA plans with GTD Pro entry for 2024 AO Racing confirms IMSA plans with GTD Pro entry for 2024

Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series

Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series

IndL Indy NXT

Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series

Sainz shrugs off Al-Attiyah’s Audi Dakar Rally jibe

Sainz shrugs off Al-Attiyah’s Audi Dakar Rally jibe

DAKR Dakar
Dakar

Sainz shrugs off Al-Attiyah’s Audi Dakar Rally jibe Sainz shrugs off Al-Attiyah’s Audi Dakar Rally jibe

Key: Audi F1 team won’t be “final product” until 2027

Key: Audi F1 team won’t be “final product” until 2027

F1 Formula 1

Key: Audi F1 team won’t be “final product” until 2027 Key: Audi F1 team won’t be “final product” until 2027

Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?

Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again? Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022 How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe