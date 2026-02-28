Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Aston Martin "lost testing", claims Will Buxton after AMR26 struggles in Bahrain

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Aston Martin "lost testing", claims Will Buxton after AMR26 struggles in Bahrain

Will Colton Herta make it to Formula 1?

Formula 1
Will Colton Herta make it to Formula 1?

Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married in secret?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married in secret?

Lancia rally legend Sandro Munari passes away aged 85

WRC
Lancia rally legend Sandro Munari passes away aged 85

Tyler Reddick earns NASCAR Cup pole at COTA ahead of Ross Chastain

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Tyler Reddick earns NASCAR Cup pole at COTA ahead of Ross Chastain

Ollie Bearman jokes Netflix 'binned' his "Drive to Survive" footage after days of filming

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ollie Bearman jokes Netflix 'binned' his "Drive to Survive" footage after days of filming

Corey LaJoie to drive Kaulig Ram in Darlington NASCAR Truck race

NASCAR Truck
Darlington
Corey LaJoie to drive Kaulig Ram in Darlington NASCAR Truck race

Will Power crashes early in second St. Petersburg practice

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Will Power crashes early in second St. Petersburg practice
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Aston Martin "lost testing", claims Will Buxton after AMR26 struggles in Bahrain

Will Buxton argues Aston Martin “lost” Bahrain pre-season testing as Honda’s new engine left the team unable to properly judge the true potential of Adrian Newey’s first AMR26

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former F1 TV presenter Will Buxton claimed Aston Martin "lost testing" after the Silverstone outfit struggled in Bahrain. 

Aston Martin has already had a tricky start to the season after arriving in Bahrain for pre-season testing off the pace. Lance Stroll claimed that the AMR26, which is the first Aston Martin F1 car to be designed under the leadership of Adrian Newey and with the Honda powertrain, was four seconds off the pace.

"Who's lost testing? Well, DC [David Coulthard] picked it up at the start. Aston Martin. Horrible pre-season test," Buxton said on the Up To Speed podcast. "I mean, this was supposed to be the car, right? The Adrian Newey car. No expense spared. Honda coming back to the sport, sort of full-time. And it's the Honda engine that is the massive woe.

"And if we look back to the last time there was a big engine regulation change, Honda were with McLaren. They got it completely wrong, and it appears that they are massively... not just off the pace, but with an engine that is unreliable and on the last day of testing, they only got six laps in."

Co-host and former F1 driver Coulthard added: "It's very difficult when you've got a down-on-power engine to actually know how good the car is. They've all got the same tyres. So, the best car clearly takes those tyres to a higher limit. There's more energy going into those tyres.

"But if you've got the downforce, then there's less sliding, and you take the potential. So, there's no guarantee that, let's say Honda fixes the problem like that, and they suddenly have the same power. Maybe that'll bring the Aston Martin car into a window where it doesn't work. So I don't think it's as simple as saying Adrian and his team have done a great job and Honda boohoo. You know the two have to work together.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"What is really surprising is Honda's come back to Formula 1, which might confuse some of our new listeners because Honda were still supplying engines to Red Bull last year, but the point of that was they decided to pull out of Formula 1, and it was scheduled that their last year would be last year.

"And six months later, Lawrence Stroll presumably managed to persuade them to redesign a new engine for the new regulations, but they'd switched the programme off and then they had to gear it all back up again.

"In the meantime, they've lost engineers and designers to other manufacturers. And it clearly shows brain power is not something that you can just do with headcount. You've got to have people with experience."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Will Colton Herta make it to Formula 1?

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married in secret?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married in secret?

Ollie Bearman jokes Netflix 'binned' his "Drive to Survive" footage after days of filming

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ollie Bearman jokes Netflix 'binned' his "Drive to Survive" footage after days of filming

Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery
More from
Aston Martin Racing

David Croft sympathises with Lawrence Stroll after Aston Martin’s Bahrain testing nightmare

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Croft sympathises with Lawrence Stroll after Aston Martin’s Bahrain testing nightmare

Honda reveals alarming cause of "extremely challenging" Aston Martin F1 engine issue

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Honda reveals alarming cause of "extremely challenging" Aston Martin F1 engine issue

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Latest news

Aston Martin "lost testing", claims Will Buxton after AMR26 struggles in Bahrain

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Aston Martin "lost testing", claims Will Buxton after AMR26 struggles in Bahrain

Will Colton Herta make it to Formula 1?

Formula 1
Will Colton Herta make it to Formula 1?

Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married in secret?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married in secret?

Lancia rally legend Sandro Munari passes away aged 85

WRC
Lancia rally legend Sandro Munari passes away aged 85

Feature

Discover prime content

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
By James Newbold
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Stuart Codling
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
View more