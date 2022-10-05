Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Lando Norris not discouraged by poor 2022 McLaren F1 season Next / Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack has cautioned that his team must remain vigilant after a strong race in Singapore saw it climb two spots in the constructors’ table.

Adam Cooper
By:
Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up
Listen to this article

Sixth and eighth places for Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel earned the team 12 points, the team’s best haul of the year.

The score moved Aston Martin from ninth place to seventh in the table, ahead of Haas and AlphaTauri. It is now only 15 points shy of sixth-placed Alfa Romeo.

However, Krack warned that the situation could change quickly should a bad weekend for Aston Martin coincide with a good double top 10 finish for one of its closest rivals.

"They're very valuable, because we jumped two places,” he said of the Singapore points. “But we need to be vigilant, because this can turn around quickly again. So we need to really keep concentrated, it's far from over the line.

“We always wanted to beat at least these two teams [Haas and AlphaTauri]. If we have one or two more like this, then we can even look a bit further ahead. But I think we need to stay realistic, and keep working hard and see where we end up.

"There's still five races to go. And there's still a couple of points to be gained. And a double DNF in Suzuka and a big score for others can mean that the situation goes the other way around again, so we really need to stay on it, and try to do it as best as possible.”

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, battles with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, battles with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Krack was relieved that for once in Singapore Aston had a strong performance on a day that some frontrunners hit trouble, and was thus able to improve on its run of 10th places.

"Finally the hard work pays off, and the consistent effort of trying to be there when it matters," he said. "We have had a couple of occasions where we always get one point, two points. 

"Today we were we were a bit luckier with attrition. But we were the ones that were there when it mattered, the drivers didn't put a foot wrong. And then it pays in such races."

Krack believes that the team has found performance of late as upgrades have started to pay dividends.

"I think we've made progress since Zandvoort. We had another little update here. And we will have a small one next week [at Suzuka]. So I think was quite good we identified really the weaknesses of the car, and steadily tried to eliminate them.

“Obviously, we came from a distance. But now I think you saw in Zandvoort that we were not so far any more from Alpine and McLaren. And for us the most important thing was to get ahead of this midfield group. And this we managed.”

Krack believes that the team can continue to improve its car even though only minor upgrades are still coming through the system.

"We had an update in Silverstone that took us one or two races to really understand how to make it work, then we had a small tweak in France, which got us on the right path, I think.

“And then we understood more and more what we needed to work on. And that's why we now do what we can do within the financial regulations, what it is still possible to do.

“So it's a tweak here, it's part there. Nothing major anymore. But I think it's very important that we keep going, trying to understand what the next step is to go faster."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Lando Norris not discouraged by poor 2022 McLaren F1 season
Previous article

Lando Norris not discouraged by poor 2022 McLaren F1 season
Next article

Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka

Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Gasly: Team agrees we made wrong F1 tyre call in Singapore GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Team agrees we made wrong F1 tyre call in Singapore GP

Steiner: FIA decisions over damaged F1 endplates "getting old"
Formula 1

Steiner: FIA decisions over damaged F1 endplates "getting old"

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin “surprised” to be linked with F1 cost cap breach
Video Inside
Formula 1

Aston Martin “surprised” to be linked with F1 cost cap breach

Vettel questions whether F1 2022 new rules effort was worth it
Formula 1

Vettel questions whether F1 2022 new rules effort was worth it

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime
Formula 1

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Latest news

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet team president Larry Foyt and newest hire Santino Ferrucci appear to be sympatico about what they seek from their partnership in 2023.

William Byron points penalty rescinded by appeals panel
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron points penalty rescinded by appeals panel

A National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Thursday amended NASCAR’s penalty to Cup Series driver William Byron.

Gasly: Team agrees we made wrong F1 tyre call in Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Team agrees we made wrong F1 tyre call in Singapore GP

Pierre Gasly says he has talked through the frustrations he experienced after what he deemed was a premature call by his AlphaTauri team to pit for slicks during the Formula 1 Singapore GP.

Verstappen: I need "perfect" F1 Japanese GP weekend to wrap up title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: I need "perfect" F1 Japanese GP weekend to wrap up title

Max Verstappen thinks he will need a "perfect weekend" at Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix if he is going to clinch his second world title.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Prime

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore Prime

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.