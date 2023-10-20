Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Aston Martin "has to do better" amid unreliability and Stroll F1 struggles

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack says his team "has to do better" to help Lance Stroll as brake fires massively curtailed his United States Grand Prix FP1 running.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Most drivers clocked 23-26 laps during the first hour of running at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, but Stroll could only complete five tours and team-mate Fernando Alonso was limited to 18 laps.

This will prove particularly costly because Aston Martin is trying to validate an upgraded floor and bodywork, plus the sprint race format means the team now moves straight into GP qualifying.

Explaining the FP1 unreliability, team principal Krack said: "We went out for the first run to check the car basically and we had a bit of an overheating issue on the front-left for both cars.

"We had to come in because we saw we had a fire from the onboards."

After an inspection, it was determined that the damage to Stroll's AMR23 was extensive enough to mean repairs could not be completed in time to get him back on the circuit. Alonso did resume, however.

Krack clarified that the issues were unrelated to the new and upgraded components.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

But he urged his team to do better, particularly since the interruptions will further hurt Stroll as he bids to rediscover his confidence in the car after poor form set in particularly following the summer break.

Krack also cited FP1 at Zandvoort and second practice at Monza, where Stroll was twice unable to complete a lap due to power failures, as the team failed to help the Canadian.

In defence of Stroll, Krack continued: "We have not been able to provide a car that is reliable to do the practice sessions that he has to do.… what do you want to do? We have to just get better with this.

"There are also incidences where Lance would say himself, 'I have to do better in here'.

"But, all in all, as long as we cannot provide a consistent car that we can start to learn what you have [with Austin upgrades], honestly how will he go into qualifying now without having done any proper running?

"We need to factor all these things in. We have to do better than this."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Haas rented Austin workshop to fit F1 upgrades after tight Qatar turnaround
Next article Wolff: My F1 absence didn’t trigger “unpleasant situations” between Mercedes drivers
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Russell handed three-place F1 grid penalty for US GP sprint

Russell handed three-place F1 grid penalty for US GP sprint

Formula 1
United States GP

Russell handed three-place F1 grid penalty for US GP sprint Russell handed three-place F1 grid penalty for US GP sprint

FIA tweaks track limits ahead of F1 US GP after complaints

FIA tweaks track limits ahead of F1 US GP after complaints

Formula 1
United States GP

FIA tweaks track limits ahead of F1 US GP after complaints FIA tweaks track limits ahead of F1 US GP after complaints

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Lance Stroll
More from
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll

Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll

Formula 1
United States GP

Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll

FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop

FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop

Formula 1
Qatar GP

FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Turkish GP

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey

Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
Alonso: F1 US GP a write off after "painful" qualifying

Alonso: F1 US GP a write off after "painful" qualifying

Formula 1
United States GP

Alonso: F1 US GP a write off after "painful" qualifying Alonso: F1 US GP a write off after "painful" qualifying

Aston Martin not a sitting duck against McLaren in F1 standings

Aston Martin not a sitting duck against McLaren in F1 standings

Formula 1
United States GP

Aston Martin not a sitting duck against McLaren in F1 standings Aston Martin not a sitting duck against McLaren in F1 standings

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Latest news

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable”

Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable”

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable” Hamilton: Red Bull’s F1 advantage remains “undeniable”

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton in Sprint

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe