Aston Martin handed hefty blow as Ralf Schumacher brands 2026 start as "massive disaster"

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports Germany reporter Ralf Schumacher has branded Aston Martin's start to the 2026 season a "massive disaster and a total surprise".

The Silverstone outfit heads into the 2026 season with a new Honda power unit partnership and the first Aston Martin F1 car designed under Adrian Newey, who is now also the team principal. Needless to say, expectations were high for the Lawrence Stroll-owned team.

But come pre-season testing in Bahrain, Aston Martin faced multiple issues, with driver Lance Stroll claiming they were four seconds off the pace.

"I’d say it’s a massive disaster and a total surprise at the same time," Schumacher explained during the Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

"Everything is coming to a head. Who would have thought? After what they achieved with Red Bull, Honda seemed incredible. It was a 'safe bet.' And they were the ones pushing for the increased electrical component, which is exactly where they are struggling most right now. I have to say, we haven't always been the biggest supporters of this whole project.

"And sometimes—I must say—Lawrence Stroll has his own unique way of doing things; he doesn’t really talk to anyone. You see him around, but he doesn't want to give major interviews. But he really, truly didn't deserve this.

"Even Adrian Newey said in advance: 'We had a problem in the wind tunnel. We are three to four months behind. The car isn't good, and the engine is bad.'

"I mean, it almost can’t get any worse. I’m curious to see if they can even finish the races at the start of the season; they have to be able to fix these issues in a very short window. What does that do? It creates a huge problem within the team. I think Lawrence Stroll is under immense pressure because he is essentially the sole ruler. I’m interested to see if he can withstand the pressure from investors, because he’s clearly making the decisions alone.

Ralf Schumacher Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

"Right now, Aston Martin is moving sideways rather than forward. Given this dramatic start, I can only hope—and I do believe—that he has made good decisions. Now you have to give him, the team, and Adrian Newey time.

"You also have to make sure they don't tear each other apart. This is a massive test of patience. Fernando Alonso is presumably in his final year; he’s going to be anything but happy—he'll be mega frustrated. We know Lance Stroll isn't the happiest personality when things aren't going well. From what I hear, there must have been some very loud arguments with his father.

"And Adrian Newey is naturally very, very disappointed with the whole situation, no question about it. He imagined this differently. There is a lot of pressure in the pressure cooker right now."

When asked how Newey will handle the situation, the former Williams driver added: "He’s had his moments—whether he made a mistake here remains to be seen. If the wind tunnel didn't work or delivered false results, that had to be addressed first. He made a similar mistake—if you can call it that—back in his McLaren days. He built a car then that just didn't work at all.

"He has to redo it. I consider him very straightforward and sensible; he’s been in the business long enough. However, what I think is also a fact: I don't think Lawrence Stroll’s 'way' is very helpful if things are truly as they seem. They need to keep their cool now, otherwise, a team like this breaks apart before it even begins. None of these characters are pushovers; they are all strong and independent.

"Adrian Newey is beyond independent financially. The same goes for Stroll. The same goes for Fernando Alonso. If those three don't stick together, it will be a problem. They absolutely have to. I’d say Lawrence Stroll actually plays a minor role in that specific dynamic.

"As for Honda, I can imagine they are being very critical of the situation internally. But something needs to come from them now to support the team. In my view, it needs to become official. Honda needs to step forward and say: 'Okay, this is a disaster. We made a mistake. It will take X amount of time, and the team needs X amount of patience with us.'

"I believe that communication is urgently needed. Otherwise, the speculation will just continue. We’ll keep wondering if this or that is coming. Things need to be cleared up."