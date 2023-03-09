Subscribe
Previous / How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea Next / Ferrari will persist with “difficult” single-pillar F1 rear wing
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium

Aston Martin Formula 1 team boss Mike Krack has cautioned the gap to pacesetters Red Bull is “still substantial” despite Fernando Alonso's Bahrain Grand Prix podium.

Adam Cooper
By:
Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium
Listen to this article

After a bad first lap at the season opener in Bahrain, Alonso, who had been strong throughout the weekend, recovered to third having been helped by the retirement of Charles Leclerc.

However, he still finished 38 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen, who was not stretched in the latter part of the race.

Alonso himself believed that with a better start and without the need to fight past other cars he might have been 20 seconds behind, but that doesn't take account of what Red Bull may have had in hand.

"I think the gap is still substantial," said Krack. "We don't know how much management that Red Bull had to do and did.

"I think it was quite comfortable for them to just get the mandatory tyres through and cruise the race to the end. So I think we have now one good result, we have improved our car.

"But we are fighting here with teams that are used to drive on the front, they are very used to high-intensity development. So I think let's be respectful and humble, and see how it continues."

Podium: Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, third place Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Podium: Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, third place Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Asked if the team can regularly target podiums he added: "We must not lose the ground under our feet and dream about podiums straight away. We knew that we were not bad. We knew that we had a strong race pace.

"But so many things could go wrong. And after two laps, and I was not dreaming about the podium, to be very honest with you. So you have to just see how the race unfolds and just focus on your job. And we had also the attrition of Charles, which we shouldn't forget.

"So all in all, I think you can dream about podiums. But you should not believe that."

Krack said the team is up to fully exploiting a more competitive car, despite the lack of recent experience fighting at the front.

"We must not forget, we speak here about Team Silverstone," he said. "Team Silverstone is a very experienced team with a lot of fantastic people that have done that already. I think we clearly saw it today, with the race strategy.

"The team did not get carried away by stopping early, by trying to undercut, but by sticking to its plan, and the tyre advantage that was built-in at the end of the day, was I think, instrumental also to help to pass. And so I think we continue to try to do our best there."

Read Also:

Asked about where the AMR23 can be improved, he said: "We need to analyse it first. It was a very intense first weekend, we now have better references than we had before the weekend.

"So I think we need to sit down, analyse properly. Where are our strengths? Where are the weaknesses? And then, as usual, work on the weaknesses.

"We wanted to make a step forward, we did not say we want to beat Red Bull. Let's keep the feet on the ground.

"Let's work hard, because it could be that in Jeddah we may be fourth or fifth or sixth or so, in terms of team ranking. So I think let's enjoy today, and we continue to see how it goes on."

shares
comments

Related video

How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea

Ferrari will persist with “difficult” single-pillar F1 rear wing
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Ferrari will persist with “difficult” single-pillar F1 rear wing

Ferrari will persist with “difficult” single-pillar F1 rear wing

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Ferrari will persist with “difficult” single-pillar F1 rear wing Ferrari will persist with “difficult” single-pillar F1 rear wing

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

Formula 1

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Latest news

Alpine "doesn't know true pace" after troubled Bahrain F1 weekend

Alpine "doesn't know true pace" after troubled Bahrain F1 weekend

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Alpine "doesn't know true pace" after troubled Bahrain F1 weekend Alpine "doesn't know true pace" after troubled Bahrain F1 weekend

The seaside circuit that a double DTM champion made his own

The seaside circuit that a double DTM champion made his own

DTM DTM

The seaside circuit that a double DTM champion made his own The seaside circuit that a double DTM champion made his own

The Aston Martin F1 brake revamp that helped Alonso's Bahrain charge

The Aston Martin F1 brake revamp that helped Alonso's Bahrain charge

F1 Formula 1

The Aston Martin F1 brake revamp that helped Alonso's Bahrain charge The Aston Martin F1 brake revamp that helped Alonso's Bahrain charge

Aprilia reveals 2023 MotoGP livery ahead of final test

Aprilia reveals 2023 MotoGP livery ahead of final test

MGP MotoGP
Aprilia Racing Team launch

Aprilia reveals 2023 MotoGP livery ahead of final test Aprilia reveals 2023 MotoGP livery ahead of final test

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.