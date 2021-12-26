Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / F1 2022 runaway leaders will be closed down fast, says Domenicali
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin: F1 2021 aero rules hurt the team more than Mercedes

By:

Aston Martin believes that the change of Formula 1 aero rules for 2021 hurt it much more than Mercedes over the course of the season.

Aston Martin: F1 2021 aero rules hurt the team more than Mercedes

A push by the FIA to cut back on downforce for this year, to help ease the stress on tyres, triggered some changes to the floor and bargeboard regulations.

These alterations, which came during a phase when teams had to carry over their 2020 chassis, especially hurt the high rake cars like Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Although Mercedes was able to recover to still win the constructors’ championship, Aston Martin faced a more difficult campaign as it slipped from fourth in 2020 down to seventh this season.

Aston’s team principal Otmar Szafnauer said that his team’s drop was not a surprise, because the Silverstone-based team did not have a performance buffer like Mercedes had to minimise the impact of the downforce loss.

“What’s happened this year confirmed our pre-season worries that the unilateral aerodynamic changes that were made late in the season had a massive effect on us and Mercedes,” he explained.

“Because the midfield was so tight, the lap time that we lost - seven, eight, nine-tenths of a second per lap, depending on what track we were at - moved us from the third-fastest car to about the sixth, seventh-fastest car.

“With Mercedes, they too lost because of the aerodynamic philosophy they run, but that just moved them from always being on pole to now fighting for the championship.

“For us, I think it had a much, much bigger impact, and because of it, and because of the ’22 regulations being completely different, we had to switch early on to focus all of our attention on ’22 and leave ’21 at that time.”

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

While Aston Martin managed to work on some improvements to counter its losses at the start of the campaign, Szafnauer explained that in the end it was pointless investing too much resource because the gains were going to be minimal – compared to the risk of losing out in 2022 car development.

“We did have a big development programme early on in ’21 to try and claw back some of the aero deficit that was put upon us,” he said.

“We tried that early on, but we had to stick to our plan to switch over, because otherwise, you have a mediocre year this year, and then not have the optimal year that we should be having next year. So we made a conscious effort to switch over, as painful as it was.”

Read Also:

What updates Aston Martin did bring to help improve its downforce proved costly in another area – because they made the car too draggy, which hurt it at some venues.

Szafnauer added: “In trying to get some of that downforce back, we also ended up with a car that was a bit draggier than we used to have in the past.

“At some circuits, a bit of extra drag doesn’t manifest itself into a big lap time deficit. But at other circuits it does. So that’s why we’ve been a little bit up and down this season.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 2022 runaway leaders will be closed down fast, says Domenicali
Previous article

F1 2022 runaway leaders will be closed down fast, says Domenicali
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 2022 runaway leaders will be closed down fast, says Domenicali
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 2022 runaway leaders will be closed down fast, says Domenicali

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos

Latest news

Aston Martin: F1 2021 aero rules hurt the team more than Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin: F1 2021 aero rules hurt the team more than Mercedes

F1 2022 runaway leaders will be closed down fast, says Domenicali
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 runaway leaders will be closed down fast, says Domenicali

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Horner: "Hollywood script" couldn’t have come up with 2021 F1 drama
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Hollywood script" couldn’t have come up with 2021 F1 drama

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Prime

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Direxiv’s bid to join the Formula 1 grid for 2008 looked to have big-money backing, big-name associations and a plan to give Lewis Hamilton his big break. But shrouded in mystery, it all fell apart, leaving those who were slated to be involved in the project bemused

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Prime

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Heading into 2021, it was clear that there was going to be little to choose between the three ‘A’ teams: Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Alpine. Despite not having the best car, it was the French outfit that prevailed with its well-balanced driver pairing making up the shortfall

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival Prime

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival

With a long career encompassing engineering and management roles with the likes of BMW, Porsche, Sauber, Ford and Volkswagen, Jost Capito knows better than most what it takes to build a successful organisation in the automotive and motorsport worlds. Now, as MARK GALLAGHER discovers, Capito is applying his vast experience to a major rebuild of the Williams Formula 1 team…

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The five best race drives of F1 2021 Prime

The five best race drives of F1 2021

The dramatic 2021 Formula 1 season was all about two drivers duelling for the most fiercely-contested championship in many years, but they weren't the only ones to produce standout performances in the 22-race campaign. We pick out five of the best grand prix race drives this season

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Prime

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

OPINION: After a thrilling 2021 Formula 1 season that went down to the wire between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, questions still remain about what is and isn't acceptable behaviour when battling another driver on track. A decision regarding those rules needs to be made, one way or the other.

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2021
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Prime

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Prime

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

It was a season of highs and lows for the famous British team in 2021, from sealing a hard-earned eighth in the championship to the loss of founder Sir Frank Williams. Team boss Jost Capito explains the emotional rollercoaster Williams experienced on the road to recovery

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Prime

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

The pandemic-induced delay of F1’s design reset until 2022 meant teams had to run tweaked versions of their 2020 cars, restricted by a token system for updates. Here's how the teams responded to the challenge of developing their carryover machines, in the knowledge any improvements faced a limited shelf-life

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.