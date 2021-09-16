Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022

The Silverstone-based outfit had been long expected to stick with its current duo for 2022, but delays in announcing it had prompted speculation that it could be pondering a change.

However, after the team explained several times that the delays were simply down to the need to negotiate certain clauses in the contract, it finally has ended all talk of it looking outside its current duo.

Stroll, the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, will be staying on for his fourth season at the squad, while Vettel will be heading for his second campaign.

More to follow