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Aston Martin backed to transform F1 fortunes over next two years by former driver

David Coulthard predicts Aston Martin will become Formula 1’s most improved team and win grands prix within the next two years

Lydia Mee
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard believes Aston Martin will become the championship's most improved team over the next two years.

He predicted that the Silverstone-based outfit will be winning grands prix despite a torrid start to 2026.

Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast alongside co-host Jolie Sharpe, Coulthard offered a strong defence of Aston Martin's long-term project during a mid-season review ahead of the August summer break.

As Aston Martin entered the new regulatory era, expectations for the team were exceptionally high. With Adrian Newey on board, two-time champion Fernando Alonso at the wheel, a brand-new Honda works power unit partnership, a state-of-the-art wind tunnel, and Lawrence Stroll's continuous financial backing, the team appeared primed to challenge at the front. 

Instead, the season has proved disastrous. Heading into the summer break, Aston Martin sits 10th in the constructors' championship with one point, scored by Alonso at the Monaco Grand Prix when several other drivers were hit with penalties.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

While Coulthard acknowledged that the car is currently well off the pace, the former driver remains convinced a turnaround is inevitable.

"Mark my words, Jolie, as true as we are not sitting in the same room, they will be the biggest improving team over the next two years," Coulthard stated.

"And I will predict they will win grands prix in the next two years."

Aston Martin introduced an extensive upgrade package at the Hungarian Grand Prix. While neither Lance Stroll nor Alonso scored points, they showed a jump in performance. Stroll finished 13th, with Alonso in 14th.

Stroll described it as a "huge step" while speaking to Motorsport.com and other media after the race at the Hungaroring. "Yeah, really good. We took a huge step this weekend, and we're not in the front of the midfield but in the mix," the Canadian explained.

"We know we need to find a lot of power and just keep finding performance, more downforce, more power and just have to keep pushing forward."

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