Aston Martin 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know
Aston Martin will unveil its 2026 Formula 1 livery on Monday 9 February
Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Photo by: Ben Stansall / Pool /AFP via Getty Images
Aston Martin will unveil the livery of its AMR26 on Monday 9 February in a live launch event in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.
The Silverstone outfit heads into the 2026 Formula 1 season after several big changes to the team. The AMR26 is the first Aston Martin F1 car designed by Adrian Newey, and it also marks the start of the British team's new and exclusive engine partnership with Honda.
Here is everything you need to know to watch the Aston Martin 2026 F1 launch.
When is the Aston Martin 2026 F1 launch event?
Monday 9 February
Local time: 22:00
GMT: 19:00
CET: 20:00
PST: 11:00
EST: 14:00
JST: 04:00 (Tuesday 10 February)
CST (China): 03:00 (Tuesday 10 February)
How to watch the Aston Martin 2026 F1 launch event
Fans will be able to watch the Aston Martin 2026 F1 launch live on the team's social media channels and Sky Sports F1. To watch an extended version of the event, fans can tune into the Aston Martin TikTok channel 45 minutes before the launch (18:15 GMT).
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Who will be at the Aston Martin 2026 F1 launch event?
With music from The World of Hans Zimmer, performed by cellist Jodok Cello, executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso and team principal and managing technical partner Adrian Newey will be present at the event. Technical partners Aramco, Honda and Valvoline will also feature in the launch.
The launch comes two days prior to pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit on 11-13 February. Further testing will take place from 18-20 February before the teams head to Australia for the season-opener. The Australian Grand Prix runs from 6-8 March.
