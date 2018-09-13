Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Asia and Oceania Infiniti Academy winner revealed

shares
comments
Asia and Oceania Infiniti Academy winner revealed
By: Stuart Codling
Sep 13, 2018, 11:33 AM

A 25-year-old automotive engineering student has won the opportunity of a lifetime with the Infiniti Engineering Academy to pursue a career in Formula 1.

James Gourlie, a student of RMIT University in Bundoora, Australia, was revealed as the Infiniti Engineering Academy 2018 Asia and Oceania winner by Renault Sport F1 driver Carlos Sainz in the Singapore pitlane ahead of this weekend's grand prix.

His prize is a six-month work placement at Renault F1 in Enstone and a further six months at Infiniti's Technical Centre Europe in Cranfield.

"This is the place to be," said Gourlie. "Formula 1 is the cream of the crop. I tried not to get overwhelmed by everything in the finals, but it's difficult not to."

The annual competition to identify and promote young engineering talent attracted a large and highly competitive entry from across the region this year.

Following an intensive selection process, 10 candidates went through to the finals in Singapore, where a judging panel put them through a full day of practical tests and challenges to whittle the number down to three.

"This really has been the toughest yet," said Ian Goddard, head of technical partnerships at Renault Sport F1 and a member of the judging panel. "All the finalists were highly qualified, very keen, and it was difficult to pick the final three, let alone the winner. You could see them grow throughout the judging process."

The tests included hands-on engineering tasks, such as building a functional dragster model, as well as a rapid cognition test devised by decision science specialists at Harvard University which assessed their teamwork skills and capacity to be decisive under pressure.

Gourlie and the other finalists (pictured above) R Arvind (25) and Timothy Spooner (22) underwent a second day of tests in the paddock at the Marina Bay Circuit, facing both engineering tasks and a grilling from national and international media.

"Being in a Formula 1 garage is a great experience," said Gourlie. "Figuring out what's going on and why is a fundamental skill in engineering.

"What we all want to do is to innovate, to have an idea and see it through to completion and have an impact on car performance - and maybe one day see that innovation trickle down into the engineering space.

"The decision-making test was particularly interesting because you have a combination of data and opinion, and you have to use that to arrive at the most effective decision possible in a short space of time."

Sainz added: "It's really pleasing to see gifted young engineers getting an opportunity to fulfil their potential. You just have to believe, and go for it."

The Infiniti Engineering Academy (IEA) was launched in 2014 and the prize for the seven regional winners (from the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Middle East, China and Asia-Oceania) is a six-month placement at both Renault and Infiniti.

If you're a current engineering student and fluent in English then visit http://academy.infiniti.com for more information.

Next Formula 1 article
Haas estimates 50/50 chance of winning Monza appeal

Previous article

Haas estimates 50/50 chance of winning Monza appeal

Next article

Vandoorne: Chances of 2019 F1 seat "very slim"

Vandoorne: Chances of 2019 F1 seat "very slim"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Stuart Codling
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.