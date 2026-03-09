Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Arvid Lindblad’s F1 debut patch to become one-of-one Topps trading card after points finish

Arvid Lindblad marked his Formula 1 debut in Australia with a special Topps patch card promotion

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad wore a Formula 1 debut patch on his race suit during the Australian Grand Prix. The patch will become part of a one-of-a-kind Topps card, which will be signed by the Briton.

Topps announced in December that the 'Debut Patches' would be coming to the championship. "BREAKING: For the first time ever, Debut Patches are coming to F1. These patches will be worn by drivers during their first Formula 1 race. After the race, the patch will be removed from the driver’s helmet and placed into the ultimate 1-of-1 autographed trading card. Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar make history as the first two drivers to wear the patch."

 

Lindblad scored four points on his debut with an eighth-place finish in Melbourne, after starting from ninth on the grid.

After admitting that his first F1 race left him "speechless," Lindblad was already looking ahead to the Chinese Grand Prix, from 13-15 March, which will feature the first sprint race of the 2026 season.

"I'm pretty speechless to be honest. It was a pretty nuts race," he told Sky Sports F1. "Coming into the weekend, points were not the expectation. I had hopes after yesterday, but I'm extremely happy, I'm extremely grateful to everyone from the team, from RBPT and Ford, for giving me the package to fight. But to be honest, I think saying points on debut doesn't really summarise the race.
 
"Being P3 at one point on lap one was a lot more than I expected. I think I showed people a bit of what I'm here to do."

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

He added: "Well, it's going to be exciting, isn't it? And I think that's what we love about Formula 1. We like excitement. We like challenges.
 
"That's what I like. So, we've had a lot of fun this weekend. We had a more normal format. But China will be a sprint weekend. We only have one practice before we're straight into more competitive running.
 
"Let's see. I think there's a lot of work for I and the team to go through tonight. I think there's a lot of positives to take away. There's also a lot of things for me to work on. I can't wait for China."

 

