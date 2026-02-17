Apple TV F1 channel goes live: How to watch the 2026 season in the US

The Apple TV Formula 1 channel is now live. The technology giant secured the broadcast rights for the championship in the United States after the deal with ESPN came to an end in 2025.

Here is what you need to know to access the new channel ahead of the 2026 F1 season.

How to watch F1 on Apple TV

Apple TV subscribers will be able to watch every practice, qualifying, sprint race and grand prix. At the time of writing, an Apple TV subscription costs $12.99 per month or $99 annually.

Those who don't pay for Apple TV will be able to watch 'select races' and all practice sessions.

The new F1 channel will now appear in the sidebar on viewers' TVs, as a quick link in the header on the website and as a shortcut via the search tab on an iPhone. The channel will include access to previous and upcoming races, in addition to extra content.

The channel already shows programmes for the three practice sessions, qualifying and the Australian Grand Prix as well as a Weekend Warm-up show. It also offers fans the chance to watch the race highlights for a number of the 2025 races.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari leads at the start Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

How long will Apple TV broadcast F1 in the United States?

Apple secured the F1 broadcast rights for the United States in October 2025, signing a five-year deal from 2026.

“This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple that will ensure we can continue to maximise our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, when the partnership was announced.

“We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1 The Movie, which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world.

“We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked.

“I want to thank Tim Cook [Apple’s CEO], Eddy Cue [Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services], and the entire Apple team for their vision, enthusiasm and passionate approach to delivering this partnership, and we are looking forward to the next five years together.”