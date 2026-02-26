Apple Maps launches new F1 Australian GP features ahead of 2026 season opener

Apple has introduced a new feature for Apple Maps users for the upcoming Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

The updates come as Apple prepares for its first season as the exclusive broadcaster of the series in the United States. The new features include detailed circuit maps with realistic kerbs, 3D grandstands, all 14 turns numbered on the map, 3D landmarks of the F1 pit garages and the finish line, among others.

There will also be new experiences for users attending the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, such as pop-up locations for entrance gates, amenities, water stations, first aid, merchandise stands and walking directions to the grandstands.

At this stage, the new features are only for the Australian Grand Prix, which will run from 6-8 March, but it has been promised for more races throughout the 2026 season.

F1 announced the new multi-year partnership with Apple as its exclusive broadcaster in the United States in October 2025.

“This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple that will ensure we can continue to maximise our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said of the five-year partnership.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1 The Movie, which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world.

“We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked.

“I want to thank Tim Cook [Apple’s CEO], Eddy Cue [Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services], and the entire Apple team for their vision, enthusiasm and passionate approach to delivering this partnership, and we are looking forward to the next five years together."