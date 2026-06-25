Anthony Hamilton's £3million classic car collection heads to Silverstone auction
Anthony Hamilton is set to auction his 27-car private classic collection at Silverstone, with the sale expected to fetch more than £3million
Anthony Hamilton
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Anthony Hamilton, father and former manager of seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, is set to auction his private collection of 27 classic cars, estimated to be worth over £3million.
The sale, which is being managed by Iconic Auctioneers, will take place on 25 July during the British Racing Drivers' Club Classic weekend at Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix.
The majority of the 27-car collection comprises British classics, including a Jaguar XJ220, an ultra-rare Jaguar XKSS, two C-type recreations, XKC001 and XKC003.
Other cars included in the impressive line-up are a 1960 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Edition 507 and a 1989 Mercedes-Benz 300SL, which was previously owned by heavyweight boxer Billy Walker.
Lionel Abbott, car specialist at Iconic Auctioneers, said: "The Anthony Hamilton Collection is a superbly curated group of cars with real depth, quality and personality.
"From the Jaguar XJ220 and XKSS recreation to the Triumph prototypes, Aston Martins and Mini Cooper S models, it reflects a clear passion for British motoring at its most characterful. To present these cars at Silverstone, alongside the Hamilton Straight, feels entirely fitting."
Anthony Hamilton
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
All 27 cars from the Anthony Hamilton Collection
- 1994 Jaguar XJ220 – £550,000
- 2007 Jaguar XKSS Re-creation – £375,000
- 2016 David Brown Automotive Speedback GT – £240,000
- 2016 (1951) Jaguar C-type (XKC003 Re-creation) – £225,000
- 2016 (1951) Jaguar C-type (XKC001 Re-creation) – £225,000
- 1960 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL – £120,000
- 1974 Aston Martin V8 Series 3 Auto – £100,000
- 1982 Aston Martin Lagonda Series 2 – £100,000
- 1967 Jaguar E-type Series I 4.2-Litre Roadster – £100,000
- 1967 Jaguar E-type Series I 4.2-Litre Roadster – £100,000
- 1960 Triumph Italia 2000 Coupé – £100,000
- 1968 Triumph TR5 (#X755 Prototype) – £90,000
- 1997 David Brown Mini Remastered #29 – £80,000
- c.1997 David Brown Mini Remastered – £80,000
- 1955 Swallow Doretti – £65,000
- 1998 Aston Martin V8 Coupé – £65,000
- 1973 Jaguar E-type Series 3 V12 Coupé (Manual) – £60,000
- 1989 Mercedes-Benz 300SL (R107) – £50,000
- 1985 BMW Alpina B10 3.5 (E28) – £50,000
- 1964 Austin Mini Cooper 1071 S – £38,000
- 2013 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Edition 507 (W204) – £38,000
- 1964 Austin Mini Cooper 970 S – £38,000
- 1968 Morris Mini Cooper S Mk I 1,275cc – £35,000
- 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite Supercharged – £30,000
- 1966 Mini Moke – £30,000
- 1963 Triumph Spitfire 4 (Mk 1) – £24,000
- 1964 Triumph Spitfire 4 (Mk1) – £22,000
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