Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Sebastian Montoya joins Red Bull junior team for 2023 Next / How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress
Formula 1 News

Andretti says "greed" is behind F1 negativity of entry plans

Michael Andretti says Formula 1's resistance to his plans to enter the series is all about "greed".

Jonathan Noble
By:
Andretti says "greed" is behind F1 negativity of entry plans
Listen to this article

The American, who plans to lodge an entry with the General Motors Cadillac brand to join F1 as soon as possible, has found little support among the current competitors for his ambitions.

While FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is eager to add more teams to the grid and believes GM's involvement will be a boost to the series, Andretti has not found the support he hoped for among potential rivals.

A combination of factors, including his politicking and criticisms of teams, questions about the true involvement of GM in his engine plans, and concerns over a 'dilution' payment to compensate rivals for having to share their commercial rights income, are all understood to be factors that have caused unease.

But, speaking to Forbes, Andretti hit back at the attitude of F1 teams.

He reckons the issue was one of pure "greed", as he suggested there was no doubt what was the chief motivating factor behind the political battle going on.

"It's all about money," Andretti said. "First, they think they are going to get diluted one-tenth of their prize money, but they also get very greedy thinking we will take all the American sponsors as well.

"It's all about greed and looking at themselves and not looking at what is best for the overall growth of the series."

Michael Andretti, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman Andretti Autosport

Michael Andretti, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman Andretti Autosport

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Andretti faced difficulties last year in getting support for his initial plans to enter F1, which was done without the backing of a major manufacturer.

He had hoped the involvement now of GM would help change attitudes, but said he was not shocked current F1 squads remained unhappy.

"I'm not surprised," he added. "In F1, the owners look out for themselves; not what is best for the series.

"That is the difference between President Mohammed's position and the team owner's position. President Mohammed is looking out for the future of the sport.

"Mohammed gets it. He's a racer and he understands the series needs to have one or two more teams. It is an FIA championship, and it holds most of the cards to get the expression of interest going."

Andretti said that rather than be put off by the negativity of the F1 situation, he was actually fired up by it.

"You have to stay focused on your job and not listen to the naysayers," he added.

"I actually use the naysayers as motivation. It's always fun to shut them up."

Andretti Cadillac logo

Andretti Cadillac logo

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Cadillac plans

Andretti and Cadillac have not yet opened up on the details of what their engine plans are, only saying so far that there is an arrangement with a current manufacturer.

There have been hints, however, that Cadillac plans to bring its own technology and know-how to the project, to help push the engine on.

However, rival teams are not convinced and suspect that with an engine freeze in place until 2025 and strict regulations about manufacturer involvement from 2026, the plan is for Cadillac to simply re-badge Renault customer units.

Read Also:

Andretti insists however the deal is more than just a badging exercise and is adamant that Cadillac will have a technical role – and that things could change when a new formula comes in for 2026.

Asked about the Renault re-badging suggestions, he said: "It's a rumour – it's not true – Cadillac will be very much involved in the manufacturing of the car.

"If we get in, in 2025, there won't be a new engine yet, so we would have to go with a formula that is used now.

"But in 2026, there are various things we can do with another engine manufacturer. It would not be a badged engine, because there would be intellectual property from Cadillac in that engine, so that is not a badged engine."

shares
comments

Related video

Sebastian Montoya joins Red Bull junior team for 2023
Previous article

Sebastian Montoya joins Red Bull junior team for 2023
Next article

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 will not go back to one race director, says Ben Sulayem
Formula 1

F1 will not go back to one race director, says Ben Sulayem

F1 should encourage, not spurn, new teams - FIA president
Formula 1

F1 should encourage, not spurn, new teams - FIA president

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime
Formula 1

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

Latest news

PMR signs Martin for Rolex 24, Lewis for all endurance races
IMSA IMSA

PMR signs Martin for Rolex 24, Lewis for all endurance races

Paul Miller Racing has added Maxime Martin and Corey Lewis to its line-up for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, with Lewis remaining on the roster for the other three Michelin Endurance Cup rounds.

Alpine F1 management “overlap” better than reverse - Szafnauer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 management “overlap” better than reverse - Szafnauer

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer says it’s better to have an “overlap” of management duties within a Formula 1 organisation than the opposite.

Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA

Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24

Mike Conway will join Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat in the #14 Lexus RC F in this month’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed

Jimmie Johnson reveals his car number ahead of his NASCAR racing return as Petty GMS Motorsports is rebranded for 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
5 h
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Prime

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Prime

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.