Formula 1 Williams launch

Andrea Kimi Antonelli collects ultra-rare Mercedes company car worth over £180,000

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has taken delivery of an exclusive Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO Motorsport Collectors’ Edition

Lydia Mee
Edited:

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has picked up the keys to his new company car, a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition.

As the Mercedes Formula 1 driver prepares for his second year in the championship, he is enjoying the perks of driving for the Brackley outfit with a car most 19-year-olds could only dream of.

Antonelli's AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition is extremely exclusive, with only 200 units built. It features a base colour of metallic obsidian black, inspired by the 2024 Mercedes F1 car, and hand-painted silver arrows at the rear and accents in the PETRONAS-turquoise.

 

The Motorsport Collectors Edition features Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tyres, the AMG Night Package II, which comprises elements in black chrome and the AMG fuel filler cap in silver chrome. An AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine sits under the hood, providing 612 hp.

While prices of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition have not been released, it is reported to be in excess of £180,000.

Antonelli completed the Barcelona shakedown in the 2026 Mercedes F1 challenger, the W17, alongside team-mate George Russell last week.

"Overall it has been a good shakedown for us," Antonelli said. "We’ve had our own issues but that hasn’t hindered our running too much. We’ve completed a lot of laps and today, I was able to drive for 90 more in the morning session. That is useful mileage to help build our learning about the W17 and gather plenty of data.

"We focused on the C3 tyre today but still on longer runs rather than anything performance related. We were able to understand a little more about how the car and the power unit reacts to a few different set-up options.

"I am now looking forward to having a few days to work with the team and digest everything from Barcelona. I am already looking forward to being back in the car in Bahrain for the first official test though and continuing the journey towards the start of the season. We will go there with a good understanding of the car and hopefully we can hit the ground running once again."

