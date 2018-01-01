Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Analysis

Insight: The verdict on Vettel/Verstappen’s clash in Japan

shares
comments
1h ago

Motorsport Network's Julia Piquet talks to F1 editor Jonathan Noble about Sebastian Vettel's title hopes, where Ferrari went wrong, and who was to blame in the Vettel/Max Verstappen clash.

Next Formula 1 article
Analysis: The Ferrari implosion continues

Previous article

Analysis: The Ferrari implosion continues
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Article type Analysis

Red zone: trending stories

Honda not allowed to use update tweak in Japanese GP Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda not allowed to use update tweak in Japanese GP

7h ago
Analysis: The Ferrari implosion continues Article
Formula 1

Analysis: The Ferrari implosion continues

Reynolds to consult doctor over Bathurst breakdown Article
Supercars

Reynolds to consult doctor over Bathurst breakdown

Latest videos
How F1 teams are exploiting vague rear wing regs 01:08
Formula 1

How F1 teams are exploiting vague rear wing regs

The verdict on Vettel and Verstappen clash in Japan 04:00
Formula 1

The verdict on Vettel and Verstappen clash in Japan

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now

News in depth
Insight: The verdict on Vettel/Verstappen’s clash in Japan
Formula 1

Insight: The verdict on Vettel/Verstappen’s clash in Japan

Analysis: The Ferrari implosion continues
Formula 1

Analysis: The Ferrari implosion continues

FIA explains Magnussen and Alonso penalty decisions
Formula 1

FIA explains Magnussen and Alonso penalty decisions

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.