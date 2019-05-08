Sign in
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Commentary

Analysis: What’s behind Ferrari’s fast-tracked engine upgrade

After a clean sweep of Mercedes 1-2s in the opening four rounds of the Formula 1 season, Ferrari has brought forward its engine upgrade to the Spanish Grand Prix.

Originally planned for the Canadian GP in two races’ time, as Edd Straw and Jake Boxall-Legge discuss in our latest video, introducing the package early is Ferrari’s best shot to reverse its fortunes after a disappointing start to the year. 

They also assess the pending developments from Red Bull and Racing Point that are expected to make their debuts this weekend, as well as what the Ferrari aerodynamic department can offer in its bid to build on the team's pre-season testing superiority.

