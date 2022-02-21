Tickets Subscribe
Alpine reveals 2022 Formula 1 car, the A522
Formula 1 / Alpine launch News

Alpine to run pink livery for first two F1 races

Alpine will race a different version of its Formula 1 livery for the first two races of the 2022 season, adopting a majority pink design for title sponsor BWT.

Alpine to run pink livery for first two F1 races
Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

Alpine announced earlier this month that Austrian water technology company BWT had joined as its new title sponsor for this year, having previously been a partner of Aston Martin, Racing Point and Force India.

The French team unveiled the livery for its new car, the A522, in a launch event on Monday before its on-track debut tomorrow. The design combines Alpine’s classic blue colour with the striking pink of BWT, which is on the front wing, the sidepods and rear wing of the car.

But the team will run an altered version of this livery for the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, primarily making it a pink livery with Alpine’s blue colour featuring at the rear.

It is not dissimilar to the design used by Force India and Racing Point when the team had BWT as its title sponsor in 2018-20, when the team’s livery was entirely pink.

“My big dream is to do everything in pink,” said BWT boss Andreas Weissenbacher at the launch of the Alpine A522.

“In pink it will be more shiny. The team of Alpine made it possible and it will be astonishing and it is a touching moment for me. Thanks again. You touched my heart.

“It is much more than a colour. Pinks stands for a big mission to make every day the world a little bit better.”

Alpine A522

Alpine A522

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon appeared at the launch wearing their new blue and pink race suits, making the colour a key part of the team’s new identity.

Ocon previously raced for Force India when BWT was the team’s title sponsor, while newly-appointed Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer was in charge of the Silverstone-based squad throughout its partnership with BWT.



The Alpine A522 will enjoy its first on-track running in a filming day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya tomorrow before the start of pre-season testing on Wednesday.

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
2 h
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Prime

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Prime

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Prime

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as teammates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration.

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Prime

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection.

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Prime

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
