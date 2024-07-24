Alpine to race with Deadpool & Wolverine livery in latest F1 movie tie-up

Alpine is the latest Formula 1 team to land a movie deal as it promotes the release of Hollywood film Deadpool & Wolverine with a one-off livery for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Alpine's A524 cars will race in a red, black and yellow livery showcasing main characters Deadpool and Wolverine for the Marvel movie which is set for a global release over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

The team's drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly and their mechanics will wear race overalls in Deadpool’s dark red hue. Ocon will also use Deadpool graphics on his red helmet, while Gasly will take inspiration from Wolverine for a yellow and black helmet design.

Alpine's Marvel Studios tie-up is no accident as Ryan Reynolds, who plays title character Deadpool, is a minority investor in the team.

In the film, which is a crossover of two MCU franchises, Reynolds' Deadpool crosses paths with X-Men's Wolverine character portrayed by Hugh Jackman.

Reynolds came on board in June 2023 when Renault sold 24% of its shares to US-based investment group Otro Capital, which includes RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, with the latter led by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenny.

The investment group also includes Michael B. Jordan and a high-profile athletes like boxer Anthony Joshua, Liverpool FC footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold, golf star Rory McIlroy and Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has since been regularly spotted in the F1 paddock as an Alpine guest.

Alpine Deadpool Wolverine livery Photo by: Alpine

Alpine is the second team this month to announce a Hollywood tie-up, with RB landing a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote its summer blockbuster Twisters at the British Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda sported Twisters branding on their cars and overalls in Silverstone, and the film's stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos attended the race as guests.

"We are the team with the youngest and the most balanced fan base between male and female, and it's the perfect target audience for the movie as well. Daniel and Yuki are popular drivers," RB CEO Peter Bayer told Motorsport.com about the Twisters collaboration.

"With this deal everything had to happen very quickly, and it's great fit for both the movie and for the team. We had Daisy visit us and created some content in Silverstone, so it's a win-win situation.

"We'll continue with our off-track activities, and we have a couple of exciting livery changes, livery presentations and launch events coming soon."