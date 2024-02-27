Alpine rules out F1 test for Mick Schumacher
Alpine has ruled out the possibility of Mick Schumacher getting a run in one of its Formula 1 cars off the back of his World Endurance Championship deal.
Mick Schumacher, Alpine
Alpine
Schumacher has joined Alpine to race its A424 Hypercar this year, in a bid to get back to top-line competition after a season on the sidelines as Mercedes F1 reserve.
While he is continuing those reserve duties when available in 2024, the partnership with Alpine has prompted suggestions that the German could get some running in one of the French manufacturer’s grand prix cars.
However, Alpine team principal Bruno Famin has dismissed such talk, stating that the contract it has with Schumacher is purely for sportscar racing – and that any extra running of its F1 car this year will be done by reserve Jack Doohan.
Asked if there were any plans to give Schumacher a test in current or old cars, Famin said: “No, we cannot.
“We don't plan because we have a reserve driver with Jack Doohan, and Mick is the Mercedes reserve driver. The contract we have with Mick is exclusively for endurance.”
Schumacher has been clear that he still has an eye on returning to the F1 grid, and his links with Alpine could help open a door at the team if current drivers Esteban Ocon or Pierre Gasly move on at the end of the season.
Speaking about the team’s choice for 2025, Famin said: “We have a lot of options.
#36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Nicolas Lapierre, Mick Schumacher, Matthieu Vaxiviere
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
“Mick Schumacher is already an Alpine driver, and for the time being, we're really happy with Esteban and Pierre.
“Nobody knows when the silly season will really start. We had quite a strong input weeks ago [with the Lewis Hamilton/Ferrari news] but nothing happened after.
“I think it's going to be at the next step when the season is going to be really silly. Then we need to be prepared and we are preparing all possibilities. But again, we're happy with Esteban and Pierre.”
Famin was clear, however, that there will be no rush for his team to make a call on what it does for its 2025 line-up.
“There is no pressure on the driver side,” he said. “We're happy with our drivers, and we will see in due time.”
