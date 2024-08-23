All Series

Formula 1

Alpine promotes Doohan to F1 race seat for 2025

Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan has been given the nod to become Pierre Gasly’s F1 team-mate next year

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Jack Doohan - Alpine

Jack Doohan - Alpine

Photo by: JEP

Alpine has finally confirmed that Jack Doohan will race for its Formula 1 team in 2025, as predicted by Motorsport.com

The French manufacturer has been evaluating options for a replacement for the Haas-bound Esteban Ocon for several months.

And with its efforts to lure Carlos Sainz on board having failed, it has elected to hand its young driver Doohan the opportunity. The Australian will be team-mate to Pierre Gasly.

Doohan, who has acted as reserve for the past two seasons, will be the first Alpine Academy driver to step up to a race seat with the F1 squad.

Speaking about his opportunity, Doohan said: “I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with BWT Alpine F1 Team.

“I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team’s senior management. There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up.

“It’s exceptionally satisfying to be the first graduate of the Alpine Academy to be in a race seat with the team and I’m extremely thankful to those who supported me along the way to make this a reality. It's an exciting moment, a proud day for my family, and I look forward to taking it all in and pushing hard behind the scenes.” 

Jack Doohan, Alpine A524

Jack Doohan, Alpine A524

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

New Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes added: ”We are very excited to promote Jack into the race seat from next season and, in doing so, giving him the opportunity to showcase his skill and talent in Formula 1."

"Jack will become the first driver to graduate from the Alpine Academy into a race driver position with the team, so that is exceptionally pleasing for the team and its young driver pathway.

“Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential. He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team.

“Alongside Pierre, we have a well-balanced driver line-up with a good combination between youthful energy, experience, and pure speed. We look forward to working with both Jack and Pierre in order to keep developing the car and bring the team up the grid.” 

Doohan is the son of five-time 500cc motorcycling world champion Mick and has achieved success on the junior single seater ladder. He was runner-up in the 2021 F3 championship, and finished third overall in F2 in 2023.

Jonathan Noble
