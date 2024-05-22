Alpine praises Schumacher as its weighs up F1 driver options for 2025

The F1 driver market is fast-moving and Haas's recent results – four points scores in seven grands prix in 2024 – have made it a more attractive option than the American squad previously was.

Haas has at least one available drive for next year following Nico Hulkenberg's deal with Sauber/Audi, while Kevin Magnussen's future is also uncertain following a tricky start to the campaign for the Dane with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Magnussen has scored just one point this season while Hulkenberg has managed six, and he has failed to get out of Q1 in the last three regular qualifying sessions despite his team-mate reaching Q3 every time.

Haas is therefore looking at its options, and Alpine driver Esteban Ocon is understood to be at the top of its shortlist, while his team-mate Pierre Gasly may be coveted by several outfits too.

This means the Anglo-French squad is kept on its toes on the driver front and needs to be aware of its best options, amid an unexpectedly tough start to 2024 with just one point scored so far.

Schumacher is one such option, with the former Haas driver currently racing for Alpine in Hypercar, the WEC's top class.

Although he is yet to make the top 10 after three races alongside partners Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere, Schumacher's sportscar performance has dazzled F1 team principal Famin, with the Frenchman "really impressed" with his driver's experience and state of mind.

Bruno Famin, Alpine F1 Team in discussion with Michael Andretti, Owner Andretti Global Photo by: Erik Junius

"Mick is making an incredible job in endurance," Famin said. "What is very impressive is his mindset.

"Of course he's fast, but I think everybody knows he's fast. In endurance it's not always useful to do a very good lap time because you have the BOP on top and you have to be a bit careful with the performance.

"But the matter there is not to evaluate the pure performance of the driver, but where Mick has been really incredible in his adaptation to the endurance mindset.

"We used to say that single-seater drivers are selfish. Mick, from the very first minute, has been very open, very cooperative, really helpful for his team-mates, ready to learn everything – especially from endurance – and a super mindset, super team spirit."

Famin has confirmed that Schumacher is one of "many" possibilities for 2025, adding that a number of drivers have got in touch with Alpine for the future. Veteran Valtteri Bottas is understood to be one of them.

Famin has also clarified that having a French driver is not a priority for the team, with Alpine open to all options regardless of experience and nationality, while the team is also keen to take its time before making a decision.