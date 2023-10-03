Alpine F1 team made profit of £26.2m in 2022
The Alpine Formula 1 team posted a profit of over £26.2m in 2022 as it continued to generate good income while keeping a lid on costs.
Boosted by the arrival of new title sponsor BWT and the prize money associated with fourth place in the world championship, the team increased its income from £201,485,000 in 2021 to £249,038,000 last year, representing a gain of 23.6%.
Cost of sales, the measure of what the team spent on its overall operation, rose at a slower rate of 21.6% from £145,264,000 to £170,395,000.
The team notes that “whilst operations have been impacted by inflation, a second year of financial regulations coupled with a disciplined approach to cost control has led to an improvement in operating margin of 37%, resulting in an operating profit of £36.6m.”
That figure was some £9.5m higher than in 2021, but the final post-tax profit figure of £26,214,000 was actually down by £2.9m.
The numbers also show that Renault’s marketing contribution to the team’s turnover fell from £60.6m to £42.2m, reflecting the fact that it had increased revenue from other sources.
Enstone headcount figures showed an increase from 820 in 2021 to 871 in 2022 as the team continued its expansion, although the rise was mostly in administration, with only 14 people added in engineering and production.
The headline number makes for an interesting comparison with Alpine’s close on-track rival Aston Martin, which officially employed only 504 people in 2022.
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
However, that is explained by the fact that the Silverstone team currently buys transmissions and other systems from Mercedes, and outsources manufacturing and other services, resulting in a smaller full-time staff.
The 2022 season also saw Renault briefly take full ownership of the team via its subsidiary Grigny (UK).
In March it acquired the small shareholding that had been retained by Genii after the sale of the then Lotus outfit to the French manufacturer in 2015.
As previously reported, as of this summer the team has new shareholders following the purchase of 20% by three financial entities, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among those involved.
FIA approves Andretti application for 11th F1 team slot
AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024
AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024
AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024 AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024
Newey 'never experienced' Red Bull 2023-levels of F1 consistency
Newey 'never experienced' Red Bull 2023-levels of F1 consistency Newey 'never experienced' Red Bull 2023-levels of F1 consistency
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
Latest news
What's next for Andretti's F1 entry - and could it fall at the final hurdle?
What's next for Andretti's F1 entry - and could it fall at the final hurdle? What's next for Andretti's F1 entry - and could it fall at the final hurdle?
Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’
Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’ Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’
AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024
AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024 AlphaTauri plays down talk of running Red Bull RB19 F1 clone in 2024
Alpine F1 team made profit of £26.2m in 2022
Alpine F1 team made profit of £26.2m in 2022 Alpine F1 team made profit of £26.2m in 2022
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose
The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose
How football has posed difficult questions for F1
How football has posed difficult questions for F1 How football has posed difficult questions for F1
The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1
The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1 The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.