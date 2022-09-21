Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Formula 1 ended up with its gruelling 24-race calendar for 2023 Next / Red Bull had planned DTM outing for F1 aspirant Colton Herta
Formula 1 News

Alpine F1 CEO Rossi "proud" of Szafnauer signing

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi says he has total trust in Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer, singling him out as the signing he is most ‘proud’ of making.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alpine F1 CEO Rossi "proud" of Szafnauer signing
Listen to this article

Although Szafnauer has endured some difficult weeks, after finding himself at the centre of F1’s driver market silly season when Alpine lost Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin and Oscar Piastri to McLaren, Rossi has nothing but praise for him.

Rossi says that despite what happened on the driver front, with the team still upset about a lack of loyalty shown from Piastri, he is adamant Szafnauer is delivering in helping drive Alpine’s competitiveness forwards since he took over the reigns in March.

And while some have suggested there is a blurred management structure at Alpine which is not helping matters, Rossi says things are absolutely crystal clear internally now that things have settled down in the squad.

“Otmar is the boss, and that's always been the case since he arrived,” explained Rossi.

“We had a bit of a transition period for me to handover a couple of matters, but Otmar is, by the way, one of the hires I'm most proud of.

“He's delivering every day since he arrived, and is the boss. On topics like [drivers] we stay close, so we knew all of the developments.

“We would agree sometimes on maximums, limits, boundaries, because, of course, we need to be aligned, and I need to know [what is happening]. But there was no real disconnection between us.”

While Rossi has not been as much in the public eye this year as before, he says that is a consequence of him choosing to slot Szafnauer in to the team as its boss.

Previously, the team had a management structure with three chiefs – Rossi, former executive director Marcin Budkowski and racing director Davide Brivio.

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Over the winter, Budkowski left the squad and Brivio moved into a new role overseeing young drivers and other competitive projects for Alpine.

With Szafnauer in place, Rossi says it was always his intention to step back – and he wants to further get less involved in F1 from now on.

“Last year I was very involved in the team, mostly because there was no team principal,” he said.

“There was a need for management to be there, and I needed to understand how the team operates before I made the changes I want to make, which I did.

“I believe they're working: and on track we deliver, which is the most important by the way in the sport. So then I need to take a distance.

“This year, for instance, in the first half of the season, I was here roughly two grands prix out of three, which is already still too much. I'm going to be here one GP out of two by the end of the year, perhaps even less. And that's normal.

“I have 17 reports to do, including one for F1. I have to build cars, I have to expand the dealership network. I have to think about go-to-market strategies, marketing, and building the brand. The 16 other reports are equally as important as the F1 one, perhaps even more, because it's going to fund it at some point. So it's certainly normal that I disappear a bit.

“In the same way that Luca [de Meo, Renault CEO] is not on my back all the time because he knows all of the very important decisions, I never ever take a decision that's critical without him weighing in, or at the very least approving it or chiming in and giving his opinion.

“Otmar and I work the same way. I simply am connected to him and I know everything that's going on.

“Otmar is the boss. I trust him fully, and he is doing an excellent job. So it gives me that peace of mind and I trust he is going to continue growing the team.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
How Formula 1 ended up with its gruelling 24-race calendar for 2023
Previous article

How Formula 1 ended up with its gruelling 24-race calendar for 2023
Next article

Red Bull had planned DTM outing for F1 aspirant Colton Herta

Red Bull had planned DTM outing for F1 aspirant Colton Herta
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 cost cap hasn’t put a limit on ideas, says Ferrari
Formula 1

F1 cost cap hasn’t put a limit on ideas, says Ferrari

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime
Formula 1

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

How RB18 diet helped Verstappen step it up in F1 2022
Formula 1

How RB18 diet helped Verstappen step it up in F1 2022

Alpine More from
Alpine
Doohan: Alpine F1 discussions add motivation to perform in F2
Formula 1

Doohan: Alpine F1 discussions add motivation to perform in F2

Alpine expects "massive" downforce step from new Singapore F1 floor
Formula 1

Alpine expects "massive" downforce step from new Singapore F1 floor

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime
Formula 1

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

Latest news

Brown: F1’s success in the US not dependent on American driver or team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: F1’s success in the US not dependent on American driver or team

Zak Brown does not believe Formula 1’s success in the United States is dependent on an American driver or team, but he would “love to see it happen.”

Does Tsunoda have what it takes to lead AlphaTauri if Gasly leaves?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Does Tsunoda have what it takes to lead AlphaTauri if Gasly leaves?

News that Yuki Tsunoda will be sticking around at AlphaTauri in 2023 was one of the more expected announcements in Formula 1's driver market silly season.

F1 cost cap hasn’t put a limit on ideas, says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 cost cap hasn’t put a limit on ideas, says Ferrari

Formula 1's cost cap may have limited teams in their ability to bring upgrades this year, but it has not put a stop to good ideas, reckons Ferrari.

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023, which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023, which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
10 h
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Prime

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Prime

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2022
BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Prime

BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2022
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Prime

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.