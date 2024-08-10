Alpine F1 2024 concept change was the right choice despite struggles - Gasly
Despite a fall in performance levels at Alpine this year, Gasly supports the technical choice
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly says he understands and supports Alpine's decision to completely revamp its F1 car concept this year despite a disappointing campaign so far.
Before undergoing a major technical reshuffle in recent months, Alpine chose not to develop the main ideas of the A523 any further in an attempt to open up a new avenue offering greater scope for development with this year's A524.
Fourth in the constructors' championship in 2022, the Enstone-based team slipped to sixth place last year.
But after the first half of the season, the results have left Alpine with only 11 points scored and in a very distant eighth place in the championship.
But Gasly continues to believe that the decision taken at the time was justified.
"I think it's performance-related. Last year the team felt that it got to the end of the development with their car concept," Gasly told Motorsport.com.
"As we missed our targets, they're like, 'do we want to go for another year where we know we'll probably be stuck to where we are?' And they said, we want more than that, so, we'll try something else.
"Which to me, I think was the right choice. We're not in Formula 1 to be satisfied with the sixth place in the constructors'."
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Alpine's hopes have been dashed and, for the time being, even Haas' seventh place seems illusory.
However, Gasly is counting on the work done at Enstone and on the margin for improvement to do better in the months to come and, above all, to have a more solid base when it comes to 2025.
"Unfortunately, it didn't pay out with the directions that you know they took with the car concept we have this year, but nonetheless, I still think the way the team's operating is at a better level than when I arrived," he said.
"So, it's a matter of bringing that performance onto the car, which is obviously not easy, but I know we've got good directions already for next season, which will put us in a better place and with the sort and processes and the people and what they've built and kept working, I can feel that there'll be something good coming out of it."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy
Gasly faced "problems on top of problems" after Alpine mistakes
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit
Latest news
NASCAR Trucks Richmond: Majeski snags victory in regular season finale
2024 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid set
Busch "would not have been able to race" without break due to injury
NASCAR Cup Richmond: Hamlin beats JGR team-mate Truex to pole
Prime
The 2024 F1 half-term driver grades
Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?
How 2024 missteps will be the making of McLaren
The parallels between Red Bull's current form and the ending of Schumacher's F1 reign
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments