Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari: Sainz Australian GP penalty review had sufficient new evidence Next / What the GPS data tells us about Red Bull’s early advantage
Formula 1 News

Alpine confident of bringing the fight to Mercedes in F1 2023

Otmar Szafnauer is confident his Alpine team can still take the fight to Mercedes after lagging behind on its 2023 Formula 1 objectives.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Alpine confident of bringing the fight to Mercedes in F1 2023

Alpine overtook McLaren to finish fourth in 2022 and for this year its target was to be closer to third place than to fifth.

That goal took an unexpected hit due to Aston Martin's giant leap forward, with the Silverstone team second behind Red Bull after three grands prix as it demoted Alpine to sixth, behind Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren.

While Aston looks too far ahead for Alpine to catch during the season, the Enstone team has not abandoned its goal of at least remaining fourth and has now set its sights on catching Mercedes.

"We think we can fight with them," Szafnauer said in Australia. "We too have a decent-size upgrade coming for Baku and then a little bit more only a week later in Miami, so we continue to push the upgrades out.

"We had good correlation last year and if that continues and if we continue to push the upgrades, we'll take that development fight over the season to the others around us.

"Last year our development rate was pretty good and if we can keep up the same this year, I think we should over the year get closer.

"It's a relative game. I know what we've got coming. What I don't know is what [Mercedes] has coming."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine came to within three tenths of Mercedes in Saudi Arabia qualifying, but the Brackley team managed to widen the gap with a strong performance in Melbourne.

Alpine's chief technical officer Pat Fry says the team now has "four to five tenths" to find on its direct rivals in qualifying. The rapid developments coming out of the factory have given him confidence that bridging that gap is possible.

"We should have a reasonable step for Baku and then more coming through and I think for race six, there should be some reasonable steps going. A lot of the bits that we were hoping to get to Miami, they're doing a great job at the factory and we managed to get those forward," he said.

"We're on average, four or five tenths in qualifying that we need to find, not to catch Red Bull, but to catch the others, which is all within our grasp really, We've just got to out-develop them."

With Mercedes not bringing its major floor redesign until race six in Imola, the next two races in Baku and Miami could give Alpine a good chance to close the gap with its Baku upgrade package.

But Fry has cautioned against putting too much emphasis on whatever Mercedes will bring - and when - instead focusing on optimising its development budget across the entire year.

"We've got reasonable steps coming through, but you don't know what the others are doing. That's all part of the game, isn't it?

"Over the next few races there's certainly some sensible performance coming, which will go a long way to closing the gap. But it's not just a single race, it's the race for the season of development. And you don't know where others are."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari: Sainz Australian GP penalty review had sufficient new evidence

What the GPS data tells us about Red Bull’s early advantage
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Russell: F1 calendar logistics "will be improved"

Russell: F1 calendar logistics "will be improved"

Formula 1

Russell: F1 calendar logistics "will be improved" Russell: F1 calendar logistics "will be improved"

Alfa Romeo: Zhou "raising his game" in F1 and able to match Bottas

Alfa Romeo: Zhou "raising his game" in F1 and able to match Bottas

Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: Zhou "raising his game" in F1 and able to match Bottas Alfa Romeo: Zhou "raising his game" in F1 and able to match Bottas

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days"

Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days"

Formula 1

Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days" Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days"

Wolff insists Allison remains "very important" for Mercedes 

Wolff insists Allison remains "very important" for Mercedes 

Formula 1

Wolff insists Allison remains "very important" for Mercedes  Wolff insists Allison remains "very important" for Mercedes 

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Latest news

Supercars details latest parity change

Supercars details latest parity change

SUPC Supercars

Supercars details latest parity change Supercars details latest parity change

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

SUPC Supercars

How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds

Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi

Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi

AuGT GT World Challenge Australia

Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi

The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull

The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull

F1 Formula 1

The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe