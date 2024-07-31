All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1

Alpine announces Oakes as new F1 team principal

Oliver Oakes will be Alpine's new F1 team principal, to become the second youngest of the modern era

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Oliver Oakes, Team Principal Alpine F1 Team

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine has announced that Hitech F2 and F3 boss Oliver Oakes will be its team principal after the Formula 1 summer break.

As revealed by Motorsport.com over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, Oakes had emerged as the lead candidate to replace the outgoing Bruno Famin, who will be returning to work at Renault’s Viry-Chatillon base.

Oakes arrives at Alpine with a wealth of experience in motorsport, having been a former world karting champion and, having taken the healm of Hitech, delivering victories in all levels it has competed in.

At 36, Oakes will also be F1’s second youngest team boss of the modern era, following in the footsteps of Christian Horner who took over at Red Bull in 2005 when he was 31 years old.

Speaking about his appointment, which was endorsed by Renault CEO Luca de Meo and F1 advisor Flavio Briatore, Oakes said: “I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for this opportunity to lead BWT Alpine F1 Team back to competitiveness.

“The team has talented people and excellent resources at its core, and I am confident that we can accomplish a great deal together during the remainder of this season and the longer term. I look forward to getting started after the summer break.”

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal Alpine F1 Team, Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor, Alpine F1

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal Alpine F1 Team, Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor, Alpine F1

Photo by: Alpine

Briatore said that the decision to appoint Oakes was a deliberate move to put faith in new talent.

“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Oli Oakes for our Formula 1 project,” said the Italian.

“Oli is highly talented with a great record of leadership and success in racing. His move into this role is a great example of the strength and belief we have in our team and by young, upcoming people, and I’m excited to work closely with him with a joint focus on moving up the grid and winning races.”

Renault CEO de Meo added: “It is a pleasure to welcome Oli to the team and for him to become one of the youngest team principals that this sport has ever seen.

“This team is being built for future success and this is highlighted by Oli’s appointment in a senior role. We look forward to harnessing his enthusiasm, energy and passion for racing and realising that mindset across the entire team.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Thirty years on: The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Next article Why Williams thinks it has secured F1’s second best driver on his day

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Plank and tyre wear, driver weight likely trigger of Russell's F1 DSQ

Mercedes: Plank and tyre wear, driver weight likely trigger of Russell's F1 DSQ

Formula 1
Mercedes: Plank and tyre wear, driver weight likely trigger of Russell's F1 DSQ
Why Williams thinks it has secured F1’s second best driver on his day

Why Williams thinks it has secured F1’s second best driver on his day

Formula 1
Why Williams thinks it has secured F1’s second best driver on his day
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
Alpine
More from
Alpine
Doohan close to Alpine F1 2025 race deal

Doohan close to Alpine F1 2025 race deal

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Doohan close to Alpine F1 2025 race deal
Who is new Alpine F1 team principal Oliver Oakes?

Who is new Alpine F1 team principal Oliver Oakes?

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Who is new Alpine F1 team principal Oliver Oakes?
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit

How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit

Latest news

Title contender Gunn reacts to Priaulx’s exit from IMSA-leading Porsche

Title contender Gunn reacts to Priaulx’s exit from IMSA-leading Porsche

IMSA IMSA
Road America
Title contender Gunn reacts to Priaulx’s exit from IMSA-leading Porsche
Riley Herbst is now "a different person" and has more NASCAR options

Riley Herbst is now "a different person" and has more NASCAR options

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Riley Herbst is now "a different person" and has more NASCAR options
Doohan close to Alpine F1 2025 race deal

Doohan close to Alpine F1 2025 race deal

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Doohan close to Alpine F1 2025 race deal
Martin: Pramac and I "more alone" than before amid impending Ducati MotoGP split

Martin: Pramac and I "more alone" than before amid impending Ducati MotoGP split

MGP MotoGP
Martin: Pramac and I "more alone" than before amid impending Ducati MotoGP split

Prime

Discover prime content
When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players

When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Trevor Carlin
When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global