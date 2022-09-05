Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ten things we learned from the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix Next / Vettel on Hamilton blocking in Dutch GP: "I can't disappear"
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

AlphaTauri rubbishes Dutch GP conspiracy theories and defends Schmitz

The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team has responded to conspiracy theories concerning Yuki Tsunoda’s retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
AlphaTauri rubbishes Dutch GP conspiracy theories and defends Schmitz
Listen to this article

The accusations on social media were stoked by the impact the virtual safety car that followed Tsunoda's retirement had on the race, favouring Max Verstappen at the expense of Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Red Bull head of strategy Hannah Schmitz has been the victim of online abuse as a result.

The drama began when emerging from his pitstop Tsunoda suspected that a wheel was not properly attached.

He was told by his engineer to stop on track, and having done so, he switched his engine off and prepared to abandon the car.

However, the team's data told it that the pitstop had gone to plan and the wheels were safely secured, so he was told to restart and drive back to the pits, where he could take a fresh set of tyres.

When he stopped on track he'd loosened his belts as he prepared to get out, and they had to be tightened once again in the extra stop, costing him time and attracting the attention of the stewards.

As soon as left the pitbox Tsunoda reported that he could still feel the same issue, suggesting that it might be related to the car differential. He was told continue out of the pitlane to keep the exit clear and find a safe place to park before switching off and alighting from the car.

The VSC that followed allowed leader Verstappen to take a cheap second stop for fresh tyres. Meanwhile, Hamilton and Russell lost the advantage they were expected to have had the race unfolded under normal conditions and they had run to the flag as planned, without a second stop.

Hannah Schmitz, Principal Strategy Engineer at Red Bull Racing

Hannah Schmitz, Principal Strategy Engineer at Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

While the whole episode looked strange on TV, at the time a review of the onboard footage and radio conversations confirms that it was a simple case of team and driver not knowing what had got wrong, and reacting as best they could to the unusual circumstances.

The FIA stewards looked into it immediately after the race, and the only action they took was to hand Tsunoda a reprimand for driving with his belts loosened.

However, suggestions of a conspiracy between the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams quickly emerged on social media, with abuse directed at Schmitz.

AlphaTauri responded on Monday with a statement rubbishing the theories and defending Schmitz.

"It is incredibly disheartening to read some of the language and comments directed at our team and towards Red Bull Racing's Head of Strategy, Hannah Schmitz," said the statement.

"Such hateful behaviour cannot be tolerated, and to entertain accusations of foul play is unacceptable, untrue and completely disrespectful towards both Hannah and us.

"We have always competed independently, fairly and with the highest levels of respect and sportsmanship.

"Yuki had a failure that the team didn't immediately detect which caused him to stop on track. To suggest anything different is insulting and categorically incorrect."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix
Previous article

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix
Next article

Vettel on Hamilton blocking in Dutch GP: "I can't disappear"

Vettel on Hamilton blocking in Dutch GP: "I can't disappear"
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Vettel on Hamilton blocking in Dutch GP: "I can't disappear" Dutch GP
Formula 1

Vettel on Hamilton blocking in Dutch GP: "I can't disappear"

Horner: Herta only choice to replace Gasly in Red Bull F1 camp Dutch GP
Formula 1

Horner: Herta only choice to replace Gasly in Red Bull F1 camp

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Leclerc and Sainz take on unique driving challenge at the Shell Beach House
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc and Sainz take on unique driving challenge at the Shell Beach House

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are effective team-mates, but their teamwork is put to the test in this driving challenge.

Sainz on Dutch GP penalty: "I thought I had saved someone’s life"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz on Dutch GP penalty: "I thought I had saved someone’s life"

Carlos Sainz vented his frustration over his penalty for an unsafe release during a late pitstop in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix as he felt he "had saved someone's life".

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Alonso: Dutch GP was "70 laps of qualifying" in recovery to sixth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Dutch GP was "70 laps of qualifying" in recovery to sixth

Fernando Alonso said his Dutch Grand Prix felt like "70 laps of qualifying" as he fought from 13th to sixth, boosting Alpine’s bid for fourth in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
3 h
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.