AlphaTauri reveals launch date for 2022 F1 challenger

The Faenza-based squad said on social media that the AT03 will be revealed on Monday, February 14, but stopped short of providing any additional info regarding the launch.

AlphaTauri is the fifth team to announce its launch date, with McLaren, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari already having revealed when they plan to reveal their new cars.

Having finished sixth in the constructors’ championship last year, AlphaTauri is hoping that an unchanged line-up of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda can help it move up the order this season.

Gasly delivered one of the best campaigns of his career last year as he regularly qualified in the top ten, while Tsunoda had a more up-and-down rookie campaign but finished the season strongly.

Although AlphaTauri’s previous engine supplier Honda has pulled out of F1, it will continue with the same power units as sister team Red Bull is now running its own power unit division.

But despite new rules introduced for this year aimed at closing up the grid, AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost has remained cautious about just what is possible in the new era.

Speaking at the end of last year, he said: “It is more of a very unknown story, because it's completely new everything.

“We don't have any comparisons with others. I trust our engineers because they have built two put cars. The [2020] AT01 was already a good car last year, and the 2021 car was a next step forward.

“Why they shouldn't be able to make AT03, even if it's a completely new car, also very competitive?

“But you know, there are, from the technological side, there are also different philosophies. I just hope that we go in the right direction.

“Where we then really end up I don't know. But I trust our team, the aero group is doing a very good job and that they are going in the right direction.”

F1’s first official pre-season test will take place at Barcelona in Spain from February 23.