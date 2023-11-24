AlphaTauri reveals extent of floor changes for F1's Abu Dhabi GP

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, AlphaTauri prepared a significant upgrade to the AT04's floor for the 2023 season finale, which was intended as a research and development item for the 2024 car but is also expected to yield a "few tenths" in a last-ditch fight with Williams for P7 in the constructors' championship.

In the FIA's tech document released on Friday morning, AlphaTauri says it has reworked the main floor body as well as its edges and fences "to improve the local load generation of the forward floor".

It explained: "The keel area above the t-tray also now features a vane that generates additional local load. The mid floor and 'canoe' surfaces local to the plank have also been extensively modified to enable greater local load generation from that part of the floor.

"The spanwise position and spacing of the fences has also changed significantly from the previous floor to better optimise their relative loading. The area behind the outermost fence on the upper surface has also changed to improve the quality of air flow onto the floor edge wing."

Photo by: Filip Cleeren AlphaTauri AT04 floor

The forward part of the floor edge wing has been reduced in camber to improve flow quality to the rear, while the aft part has been increased in chord to increase local load generation.

Aston Martin has brought a new rear wing which features modifications to the upper wing, beam wing and the endplate.

"The upper rear wing assembly has revised sections, a change in front view and a different treatment of the tip of the wing. There are two options of flap," the Silverstone team explained.

The beam wing has been tweaked to work in conjunction with the main wing's changes, while the endplate is meant to be more efficient and work at different drag ranges.

Alfa Romeo is the third and last team to introduce new items to F1's season finale, having brought a new front wing with a redesigned main plane, re-profiled flaps. The new wing is meant to improve aerodynamic efficiency of the whole car, which has been a weakness for the Hinwil squad.