AlphaTauri reveals audio of 2020 F1 car fire-up

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
262 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
276 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
290 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / News

AlphaTauri reveals audio of 2020 F1 car fire-up

shares
comments
By:
Feb 9, 2020, 5:34 PM

AlphaTauri has completed a successful fire-up of its 2020 Formula 1 car at its factory in Italy.

The former Scuderia Toro Rosso squad will reveal its new Honda-powered machine, to be raced by Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat, on the evening of Friday, February 14. The event will take place at Red Bull's Hangar 7 base in Salzburg.

STR is being renamed next year after the Salzburg-based fashion brand that was created by Red Bull in 2016, and which the drink company plans to expand.

Read Also:

The team matched its best ever constructors' championship finish in 2019 with sixth place, while both Kvyat and Gasly scored podium finishes in high-attrition races.

Next article
Leclerc tests 18-inch tyres as Pirelli confirms 2020 schedule

Previous article

Leclerc tests 18-inch tyres as Pirelli confirms 2020 schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Rainier Ehrhardt

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
32 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
02:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
06:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
04:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
07:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
06:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Brawn wants F1 to ditch "gin palace" motorhomes

2
Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals audio of 2020 F1 car fire-up

58m
3
MotoGP

Quartararo sweeps Sepang test as Marquez crashes again

4
Formula 1

Leclerc tests 18-inch tyres as Pirelli confirms 2020 schedule

5
GT

How to overcome mental burnout after your F1 dream has died

Latest videos

AlphaTauri engine fires for the first 00:44
Formula 1
1h

AlphaTauri engine fires for the first

Haas first to reveal 2020 images of car 12:38
Formula 1

Haas first to reveal 2020 images of car

What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes 01:18
Formula 1

What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator 03:19
Formula 1

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79 03:51
Formula 1

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79

Latest news

AlphaTauri reveals audio of 2020 F1 car fire-up
F1

AlphaTauri reveals audio of 2020 F1 car fire-up

Leclerc tests 18-inch tyres as Pirelli confirms 2020 schedule
F1

Leclerc tests 18-inch tyres as Pirelli confirms 2020 schedule

Brawn wants F1 to ditch "gin palace" motorhomes
F1

Brawn wants F1 to ditch "gin palace" motorhomes

Grosjean excited by "extraordinary" Saudi F1 plans
F1

Grosjean excited by "extraordinary" Saudi F1 plans

McLaren needed to ditch Honda to find own faults, says Brawn
F1

McLaren needed to ditch Honda to find own faults, says Brawn

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.