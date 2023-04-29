AlphaTauri denies being 'aggressive' over Tost/Mekies announcement
AlphaTauri Formula 1 team principal Franz Tost has dismissed Ferrari's allegations that his squad acted 'aggressively' in announcing he is being replaced by Laurent Mekies.
Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, AlphaTauri revealed that Tost would be stepping down at the end of this season, with his Italian outfit to be run by Ferrari sporting director Mekies and new CEO Peter Bayer.
But the announcement of Mekies' recruitment did not go down well at Ferrari, as it was unaware of the development. Its team principal Fred Vasseur said the timing of the press release was "a bit aggressive."
Speaking in Baku on Saturday morning, Tost said that AlphaTauri's hands were forced into making the announcement when it did because the news had already started leaking out – with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reporting it on Tuesday.
"The announcement, to tell you the truth, was not planned to come up now," he explained. "This was planned much later.
"But as you all [journalists are] very professional, there were some leaks in the press. And I didn't want to come here to Baku - it was in the Gazzetta dello Sport, for example, that Laurent will come to us - and to tell all to you, "No, I don't know anything," because it's not the way of how we are working.
"So, we said 'okay, we go out with the press release.' It was planned to do at a later time in the year. But now it's out. And of course, I can imagine that some people are not happy about this."
Franz Tost, Team Principal, Scuderia AlphaTauri
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Tost, who is now 67, said he has been thinking for a while about his long-term future in the sport and had communicated long ago to senior executives at Red Bull, including the late Dietrich Mateschitz, that he wanted to step down before he was 70.
"It was my decision," he explained. "It started already two years ago; I discussed it also with Dietrich Mateschitz in those days.
"I'm now 67 years old and when I was younger, I always said to myself, if you're in a leading position, then you should not glue on the seat, you should give this position to younger people, more clever people, creative people, motivated people. And now I'm going to the 70s, it's time to say goodbye.
"I love Formula 1. I like all of you as well. But it's a story which once has to end. And especially now with the solution, with Peter Bayer as CEO and with Laurent Mekies, we have two fantastic people who will replace me. And I think it's the best time to go out from Formula 1."
Leclerc: F1 sprint shootout crash triggered by soft tyre drop-off
Russell: Mercedes seeking answers over Q3 quirk with 2023 F1 car
Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement
Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement
Why AlphaTauri F1 shake-up has added to Vasseur’s headaches
Why AlphaTauri F1 shake-up has added to Vasseur’s headaches Why AlphaTauri F1 shake-up has added to Vasseur’s headaches
How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
Latest news
Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead
Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead Verstappen wants Red Bull "review" of Azerbaijan F1 call that cost him lead
Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection
Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection
MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race
MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race
FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane
FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.