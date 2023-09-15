Subscribe
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

AlphaTauri brings major update package to F1 Singapore GP

Yuki Tsunoda is confident that a major F1 upgrade package introduced by AlphaTauri in Singapore will address the rear-end stability issues that have blighted the AT04 this season.

Adam Cooper
By:
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

The aero updates include a revised and wider engine cover, a modified floor body, floor edge and diffuser, new sidepod inlets, and changes to the mirrors.

Explaining the floor modifications, the Italian team noted that the "forward floor edge changes lower static pressure local to the floor edge and helps draw increased mass flow under the forward floor between the fences," adding that the "diffuser modifications enhance the strength of the rear floor edge vorticity, giving a local load gain within the diffuser."

At the rear, the suspension shrouds have been reprofiled, and the brake drum scoop inlets redesigned.

Regarding the latter change, the team says that it "reduces losses incident onto the upper rearward wing cascade, thereby increasing their local load.

The revised scoop exit also allows these wings to generate more load by causing less aerodynamic blockage."

In addition the suspension shroud changes create "a better interaction with the new rear brake drum geometry, increasing local load generated by the wing elements of the drum assembly."

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge

Tsunoda is anticipating that a step in performance will be evident over the Singapore weekend.

"We have we have a lot of upgrades this into this grand prix," said the Japanese driver. "I would say we're hoping for one of the biggest [packages], because we are bringing a lot of upgrades from the aero side as well.

"This is the main part we're working on so hard to increase the performance, a couple of bits in the mechanical side. But mainly from aero, this aero stuff will hopefully change our standings, where we normally race."

Regarding the issue that the team has struggled with all year,  he said: "I think we know that we're lacking support from the rear, [that is the] feedback from Daniel [Ricciardo] and Liam [Lawson], so I think the direction we are taking for the upgrades is definitely the right direction and hopefully that will gain us drivers confidence as well."

Tsunoda tried the new package in the Milton Keynes simulator before heading to Singapore, and he said he could feel a difference in car behaviour that wasn't evident with the last major package, which was introduced for the British GP.

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge

"In the simulator already I felt more difference compared to Silverstone," he said. "Silverstone in the simulator I didn't feel a huge difference, a bit of lap time gain from just load itself, but this time, I can feel that little bit of characteristic change.

"Still kind of similar direction to what we have now, but kind of on top of it a bit more support from the rear in entry, where were we lacking. Obviously, in the simulator it's hard to feel the clear difference.

"The real track is a lot more different things going on, so we have to check with that, but so far we're in a good direction and lap time gain was much more than what I had in the Silverstone simulator. So I feel pretty optimistic."

