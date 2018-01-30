Alonso’s gruelling 25-race F1/WEC schedule

Fernando Alonso’s decision to race for Toyota in the WEC this season alongside his Formula 1 commitments for McLaren means he now faces a gruelling 25-race schedule before the end of 2018.

The Spaniard’s F1 season begins with the first four grands prix in Australia, Bahrain, China and Baku, before he makes his WEC debut at Spa on May 5.

His most intense spell of the year will kick off from the Canadian Grand Prix on June 10, when he will undertake five consecutive weekends of F1 and WEC events, including Le Mans on June 16/17.

At the end of the season, he also faces a mammoth three-weekend travel schedule that takes in the Brazilian Grand Prix, the Shanghai WEC event and then F1’s season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Fernando Alonso's 2018 F1/WEC schedule

Date Event Venue March 25 Australian GP Melbourne April 8 Bahrain GP Sakhir April 15 Chinese GP Shanghai April 29 Azerbaijan GP Baku May 5 6 Hours of Spa (WEC) Spa-Francorchamps May 13 Spanish GP Barcelona May 27 Monaco GP Monaco June 10 Canadian GP Montreal June 16-17 24 Hours of Le Mans (WEC) Le Mans June 24 French GP Paul Ricard July 1 Austrian GP Spielberg July 8 British GP Silverstone July 22 German GP Hockenheim July 29 Hungarian GP Budapest August 19 6 Hours of Silverstone (WEC) Silverstone August 26 Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps September 2 Italian GP Monza September 16 Singapore GP Singapore September 30 Russian GP Sochi October 7 Japanese GP Suzuka October 21 United States GP Austin October 28 Mexican GP Mexico City November 11 Brazilian GP Interlagos November 18 6 Hours of Shanghai (WEC) Shanghai November 25 Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina