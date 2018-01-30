Global
Formula 1 Special feature

Alonso’s gruelling 25-race F1/WEC schedule

By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
30/01/2018 01:55

Fernando Alonso’s decision to race for Toyota in the WEC this season alongside his Formula 1 commitments for McLaren means he now faces a gruelling 25-race schedule before the end of 2018.

The Spaniard’s F1 season begins with the first four grands prix in Australia, Bahrain, China and Baku, before he makes his WEC debut at Spa on May 5.

His most intense spell of the year will kick off from the Canadian Grand Prix on June 10, when he will undertake five consecutive weekends of F1 and WEC events, including Le Mans on June 16/17.

At the end of the season, he also faces a mammoth three-weekend travel schedule that takes in the Brazilian Grand Prix, the Shanghai WEC event and then F1’s season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Fernando Alonso's 2018 F1/WEC schedule

Date Event Venue
March 25 Australian GP Melbourne
April 8 Bahrain GP Sakhir
April 15 Chinese GP Shanghai
April 29 Azerbaijan GP Baku
May 5 6 Hours of Spa (WEC) Spa-Francorchamps
May 13 Spanish GP Barcelona
May 27 Monaco GP Monaco
June 10 Canadian GP Montreal
June 16-17 24 Hours of Le Mans (WEC) Le Mans
June 24 French GP Paul Ricard
July 1 Austrian GP Spielberg
July 8 British GP Silverstone
July 22 German GP Hockenheim
July 29 Hungarian GP Budapest
August 19 6 Hours of Silverstone (WEC) Silverstone
August 26 Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps
September 2 Italian GP Monza
September 16 Singapore GP Singapore
September 30 Russian GP Sochi
October 7 Japanese GP Suzuka
October 21 United States GP Austin
October 28 Mexican GP Mexico City
November 11 Brazilian GP Interlagos
November 18 6 Hours of Shanghai (WEC) Shanghai
November 25 Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina

 

 
