Alonso’s gruelling 25-race F1/WEC schedule

By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
30/01/2018 01:55
Fernando Alonso’s decision to race for Toyota in the WEC this season alongside his Formula 1 commitments for McLaren means he now faces a gruelling 25-race schedule before the end of 2018.
The Spaniard’s F1 season begins with the first four grands prix in Australia, Bahrain, China and Baku, before he makes his WEC debut at Spa on May 5.
His most intense spell of the year will kick off from the Canadian Grand Prix on June 10, when he will undertake five consecutive weekends of F1 and WEC events, including Le Mans on June 16/17.
At the end of the season, he also faces a mammoth three-weekend travel schedule that takes in the Brazilian Grand Prix, the Shanghai WEC event and then F1’s season finale in Abu Dhabi.
Fernando Alonso's 2018 F1/WEC schedule
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|March 25
|Australian GP
|Melbourne
|April 8
|Bahrain GP
|Sakhir
|April 15
|Chinese GP
|Shanghai
|April 29
|Azerbaijan GP
|Baku
|May 5
|6 Hours of Spa (WEC)
|Spa-Francorchamps
|May 13
|Spanish GP
|Barcelona
|May 27
|Monaco GP
|Monaco
|June 10
|Canadian GP
|Montreal
|June 16-17
|24 Hours of Le Mans (WEC)
|Le Mans
|June 24
|French GP
|Paul Ricard
|July 1
|Austrian GP
|Spielberg
|July 8
|British GP
|Silverstone
|July 22
|German GP
|Hockenheim
|July 29
|Hungarian GP
|Budapest
|August 19
|6 Hours of Silverstone (WEC)
|Silverstone
|August 26
|Belgian GP
|Spa-Francorchamps
|September 2
|Italian GP
|Monza
|September 16
|Singapore GP
|Singapore
|September 30
|Russian GP
|Sochi
|October 7
|Japanese GP
|Suzuka
|October 21
|United States GP
|Austin
|October 28
|Mexican GP
|Mexico City
|November 11
|Brazilian GP
|Interlagos
|November 18
|6 Hours of Shanghai (WEC)
|Shanghai
|November 25
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Yas Marina