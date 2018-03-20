Alonso: Why I didn't walk away from F1

It's the hope that kills you: the fervent wish that, maybe, Fernando Alonso will race at the front of F1 again. With a Renault motor in the back of his McLaren this year, there are reasons to be optimistic, as he tells Anthony Rowlinson.

A raging bull. The fighter pure. The ultimate competitor. The fire and fury of a double world champion who looked set to become the naturally dominant successor to Michael Schumacher.

Then came Vettel and Red Bull; then came Hamilton and Mercedes. Different authors, same story: total world domination. Even fired-up Ferrari and Fernando couldn't beat that challenge - though how hard they tried from 2010-2013.