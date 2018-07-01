Sign in
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Alonso to start from pitlane after wing change

Pablo Elizalde
Pablo Elizalde
Jul 1, 2018

Fernando Alonso will start the Austrian Grand Prix from the pitlane after a front wing change ahead of the race.

The McLaren driver, who had qualified in 13th position at the Red Bull Ring, has had a different spec front wing fitted following yesterday's qualifying.

Alonso broke his front wing at the end of Q2, when he ran over the yellow kerbs at the penultimate corner that have caused damage to several cars this weekend.

When asked after qualifying if he had enough front wings, he said: "For me it's the first one so I guess I have enough."

The team has also replaced a pitot static tube in Alonso's MCL33.

As the changes are in breach of parc ferme regulations, the Spaniard will have to take the start of the race from the pitlane.

McLaren has also fitted Alonso's car with an old MGU-K.

