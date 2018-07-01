Global
Alonso to start from pitlane after wing change

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33
By: Pablo Elizalde, News Editor
01/07/2018 10:38

Fernando Alonso will start the Austrian Grand Prix from the pitlane after a front wing change ahead of the race.

The McLaren driver, who had qualified in 13th position at the Red Bull Ring, has had a different spec front wing fitted following yesterday's qualifying.

Alonso broke his front wing at the end of Q2, when he ran over the yellow kerbs at the penultimate corner that have caused damage to several cars this weekend.

When asked after qualifying if he had enough front wings, he said: "For me it's the first one so I guess I have enough."

The team has also replaced a pitot static tube in Alonso's MCL33.

As the changes are in breach of parc ferme regulations, the Spaniard will have to take the start of the race from the pitlane.

McLaren has taken the opportunity to fit Alonso's car with the updated MGU-K from Renault, which the two-time champion had not used in practice or qualifying as the change would've entailed a grid penalty.

About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Track Red Bull Ring
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Teams McLaren
Article type Breaking news
