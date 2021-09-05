Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Next / Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement

By:

Fernando Alonso says Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix has the potential to throw up some strategy surprises, because a lot of teams are going in to it blind on tyre life.

Alonso: Strategy "surprises" could deliver Dutch GP excitement

With practice programmes having been impacted by a spate of red flags on Friday and Saturday, everyone is heading into the race without the normal levels of data they have in understanding the rubber.

That means there is a great deal of uncertainty about how long the soft tyre will last in the opening stint of the race.

But, with overtaking set to be so difficult around Zandvoort, plus a slower than normal pitlane speed limit, teams will be reluctant to bail out early and go for a two-stop if they can avoid it.

Alonso thinks the afternoon could throw up the prospect of those cars starting outside the top 10 having an advantage in being able to go for a harder compound, and that could lead to a fascinating battle.

"Those guys, they will have a free choice of tyre, and maybe they get benefit a little bit in strategy because it is a race that we never did more than 15 or 20 laps on the tyres [in practice]," said the Alpine driver, who starts in ninth place.

"It is going to be the very first time that we put the real stress on the strategy. So we can see surprises, and maybe we get hurt by that.

"But, on the other hand, I think there are high possibilities of safety cars, as we saw on the weekend, with yellow flags, safety cars, red flags. So you need to be lucky as well.

"Maybe there's a safety car in the moment that you plan to do your pitstop, and you do it for free. Or maybe it's the opposite, maybe you do a stop and three laps later there is a safety car, and other people take it for free, and they overtake you, because they save the time.

"So that's something that is random, and we will not be able to control that. But let's see."

Lando Norris, who got dumped out of Q2 for the first time this season and starts 13th, is also predicting a bit of chaos thanks to a circuit layout that punishes mistakes.

"You don't want to be anywhere bar the front of the grid, really," he said. "So it's going be tricky, but it's tricky for everyone. It's also at the same time an opportunity for us to try and gain a couple positions."

But even pole position man Max Verstappen, who is seeking to retake the lead of the F1 championship, is bracing himself for a difficult time.

"It's still very difficult to pass around here," he said. "Even in qualifying you know everyone was trying to find the gap, it's not like some other tracks where everyone is trying to find the tow.

"I do think it's going to be tough, but also it's quite tough on tyres around here with all the high-speed corners. So it's not a very straightforward race. There are a lot of laps around here, but of course it's important to be up front."

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Previous article

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Next article

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him
Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours
Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

Mercedes ready to split Dutch GP strategies to topple Verstappen Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes ready to split Dutch GP strategies to topple Verstappen

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
58m
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
21 h
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021

