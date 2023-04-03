Subscribe
Previous / Frustrated Leclerc says F1 2023 his "worst ever start" to a season Next / F1 stewards want review of restarts procedure after Melbourne near-miss
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP F1 penalty is "too harsh"

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso reckons the late penalty handed to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz for spinning him in the 2023 Australian Grand Prix was "too harsh".

Matt Kew
By:
Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP F1 penalty is "too harsh"
Listen to this article

Following the second red flag period initiated by the right-rear tyre breaking free from the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, Sainz clipped Alonso during the race restart on the exit of the Turn 1 right-hander.

Two-time champion Alonso had lined up third for the third standing start of the heavily disrupted Melbourne race with his compatriot alongside on the second row of the grid.

Alonso moved to the outside of the track after an initial run at Lewis Hamilton but as he cut back across, the front-left wheel of Sainz's car tagged the AMR23 to send it spinning into the wall.

The controversial handling of the resulting third red flag - with a safety car called to lead the field over the line in the order of the previous restart minus crashed cars - allowed Alonso to reclaim third.

However, Sainz was handed a five-second penalty and dropped to a point-less 12th as a result of the bunched-up train of cars crossing the line in quick succession.

Alonso reckoned the punishment did not fit the crime, saying: "Probably the penalty is too harsh.

"On lap one [of a restart], it is very difficult always to judge what is the grip level, and I think we don't go intentionally into another car, you know? We know that we risk also our car and our final position, so sometimes you ended up in places that you wish you were not there in that moment.

"It's just part of racing. I didn't see the replay properly, but for me, it feels too hard."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Sainz labelled his reprimand as "the most unfair penalty I've ever seen in my life", with Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur frustrated that his driver was not given a hearing to give his version of events before being punished.

Read Also:

Alonso gave his account of the collision, saying: "Obviously, I didn't know who touched me in that moment. I just felt in lap one of the first start, someone touched me in Turn 3.

"Then in the last restart, Carlos apparently touched me in Turn 1. I mean, probably only Jeddah [previous round in Saudi Arabia] I had the normal start.

"In Bahrain also in Turn 4, Lance [Stroll, Aston team-mate] touched me, so I'm very attractive out there!

"But our car is strong enough. So, it doesn't matter if they keep touching us."

shares
comments

Related video

Frustrated Leclerc says F1 2023 his "worst ever start" to a season

F1 stewards want review of restarts procedure after Melbourne near-miss
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards

Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards

Formula 1

Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

Formula 1
Australian GP

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks stewards' explanation

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks stewards' explanation

Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks stewards' explanation Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks stewards' explanation

Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss

Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Latest news

Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards

Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards

F1 Formula 1

Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty

Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP

Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP

Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing

Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing

DTM DTM

Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.