Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP
Fernando Alonso claims that his Aston Martin Formula 1 team is currently the fifth fastest on the grid, with ninth place a realistic target in races.
Alonso finished in that position in Hungary last weekend, a place ahead of team-mate Lance Stroll.
The Spaniard was as high as seventh on the first lap, but he lost out to Sergio Perez and George Russell, both of whom were coming through the field after poor qualifying sessions.
Alonso, who logged six podium finishes in the first eight races of 2023, has accepted that Aston has now slipped down the order, with McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari consistently ahead in the pack that is chasing Red Bull.
"Yeah, I think so," he said when asked if the Hungarian result was the best he could have achieved.
"I think we weren't quick enough to challenge anyone in front, and we didn't have any threats behind. So three points, ninth and 10th, maximum today.
"I think the last two races we are struggling a little bit. I think in Silverstone the safety car helped us in a way to finish seventh, which was a little bit better than our pace.
"In Silverstone and today, ninth probably is our pace. So yeah, behind the Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren, which is more or less what we saw in qualifying, and what we saw in the race."
Alonso admitted that he was surprised that the pecking order was so consistent over two very different tracks.
"Yeah, a little bit," he said. "I think in Silverstone we did expect to struggle a little bit, but in Budapest we thought to be a little bit stronger. It was not the case. So we try to analyse and get back strong in Spa next week.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, leaves his pit box after a stop
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
"We need to see many things, it's up to us to understand a little bit better what is the car doing now compared to the beginning of the season, how many upgrades we brought compared to our main competitors, and then understanding the new tyres the best.
"They're the same for everybody, so we just need to do a better job."
Asked if Aston was simply losing out in the development race, Alonso said the true situation wasn't clear.
"Difficult to know," he said. "I mean, every race we would love to understand, and we have many questions, but we never know exactly what is the cause of it.
"In Austria Hulkenberg and the Haas, they were fourth in qualifying, so we were all surprised. In Silverstone Williams was very fast, we were all surprised. Here Alfa Romeo was very fast, we were all surprised.
"But then in the race, normally everything balanced out and the big teams finish in front. And yeah, we are just in the back end of those top teams. So we need to get back to the front end of that group.
"We always try to bring things as everybody does. So it's not that everyone will just finish the development and wait until next year. We will all try to bring stuff.
"Some of that stuff works better than expected sometimes, some works worse than expected, and hopefully the next step on our side is a good one."
Related video
Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick
Hungary masked AlphaTauri F1 weakness that could yet hurt Ricciardo
Alonso: Aston Martin “cannot get stressed” about dip in F1 form
Alonso: Aston Martin “cannot get stressed” about dip in F1 form Alonso: Aston Martin “cannot get stressed” about dip in F1 form
Alonso: Aston Martin needs "reset" during F1 summer break
Alonso: Aston Martin needs "reset" during F1 summer break Alonso: Aston Martin needs "reset" during F1 summer break
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa
Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa
Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1
Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1 Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Latest news
Supercars explains key pre-race change
Supercars explains key pre-race change Supercars explains key pre-race change
Supercars superlicence to be abolished
Supercars superlicence to be abolished Supercars superlicence to be abolished
Cal Wells III named CEO of Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team
Cal Wells III named CEO of Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team Cal Wells III named CEO of Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team
Is there really an IndyCar title fight, or is it just an illusion?
Is there really an IndyCar title fight, or is it just an illusion? Is there really an IndyCar title fight, or is it just an illusion?
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.