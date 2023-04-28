Alonso rues Aston Martin DRS issue in Baku F1 qualifying
Fernando Alonso has explained a DRS problem on his Aston Martin prevented him from qualifying higher than sixth for Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll struggled to maintain their excellent early-season performance in qualifying at Baku's high-speed street circuit.
Speed traces from Q3 indicated that neither driver gained top speed in Baku's two DRS zones, and afterwards the pair confirmed that Aston Martin's DRS was malfunctioning.
"I think we could have been a little bit better," said Alonso, who qualified sixth a full second behind Ferrari's polesitter Charles Leclerc.
"We had some issues in FP1 and also in qualifying with the DRS, which cost us a few tenths. Being so tight, I think in the standings it will make a difference.
"But, nevertheless, it's only Friday. It's a long weekend ahead of us. Another qualifying tomorrow, another race and then the race on Sunday. So yeah, plenty of opportunities so hopefully we can pick up a few places."
Stroll confirmed that he too didn't have a working DRS system as he settled for ninth, 1.4s adrift from pole.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"The car felt good, but we had some DRS issues," the Canadian added. "In Q3 especially I didn't have DRS, so that costs some time.
"It's just free lap time down the straights so that was frustrating, but we've just got to try and sort that out for the race."
Team principal Mike Krack thought the DRS issues masked Aston Martin's true potential and was therefore confident both drivers could move up the grid once the gremlin is resolved.
"Both Fernando and Lance did well under challenging circumstances today," said Krack.
"The single practice session was quite straightforward but, going into qualifying, we experienced an ongoing DRS issue across both cars, which meant it was only working intermittently.
"Despite this costing us some performance, we progressed to Q3 quite comfortably and the team and drivers did a good job of managing a busy session with the yellow and red flags.
"We had the potential to be a bit higher up the grid, but I think we are well placed to fight for points on Sunday and this is a circuit where overtaking is possible."
Related video
Hamilton: Baku F1 deficit an "indicator" of how far off Mercedes is
Leclerc credits Australian GP set-up breakthrough for Baku F1 pole
Alonso: Top F1 teams have "only things to lose" in Baku sprint weekend
Alonso: Top F1 teams have "only things to lose" in Baku sprint weekend Alonso: Top F1 teams have "only things to lose" in Baku sprint weekend
Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender
Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Why Aston Martin Red Bull F1 copy claims are so wrong
Why Aston Martin Red Bull F1 copy claims are so wrong Why Aston Martin Red Bull F1 copy claims are so wrong
Aston Martin podiums "not enough" for Lawrence Stroll's F1 ambitions
Aston Martin podiums "not enough" for Lawrence Stroll's F1 ambitions Aston Martin podiums "not enough" for Lawrence Stroll's F1 ambitions
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Latest news
Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour
Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour
IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year
IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year
Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover
Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover
Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement
Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.