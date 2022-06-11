Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong Next / F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying

Alpine Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso has denied claims he was deliberately trying to hold up Alex Albon in Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying
Listen to this article

Albon thought he was on the receiving end of Fernando Alonso's gamesmanship in Baku when drivers were trying to get a final fast lap in at the end of Q1.

Qualifying was restarted with 2m40s to go after a crash for Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll. The limited timeframe meant that drivers were forced to queue up at the end of the pitlane, and then raced each other on the out-lap to improve their positioning ahead of one final attempt.

But on the final run Alpine's Alonso, who was safely through to Q2 at that moment, appeared to slow down and then went straight on into the T15 run-off, ruining the lap of every driver behind him.

Williams' Albon, who was behind Alonso at the time, was furious with Alonso's alleged antics. On the team radio, he fumed: "He needs to get penalised this guy, he has to. This is ridiculous, he was doing it the whole lap. He was driving slowly on purpose.

"And it was so obvious how he went off the track, it was ridiculous. He braked so early and he just went off the circuit."

When asked by Motorsport.com if he was playing tricks, Alonso smirked: "Not really. That corner I think we saw during qualifying that it was extremely challenging.

"I braked late, I could not make the corner I thought, so I took the escape road. McLaren did as well in Q2, Sebastian [Vettel] though that he could make the corner and broke the front wing. So, there's always a tricky decision that you need to make in a tenth of a second."

Alonso said he sympathised with Albon's frustration as he had been in the same position before and questioned whether the current qualifying system is still fit for purpose.

"I know it resulted in frustration because there were queueing cars and only two minutes and a half at the end of Q1. Honestly, I understand them because I have been in the opposite position as well many times.

"I think Esteban [Ocon] missed Q3 because of a yellow flag in Q2 from McLaren, so we need to find a better solution for this kind of problem because we should all be able to make our laps.

"Even the old format with the superpole, where we all had one lap alone on track, maybe it was good for TV and it was good for us as well, because at the moment there is too much interaction with other cars, with toes, with yellows flags and this is not the best."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong
Previous article

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong
Next article

F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation

F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari Canadian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Ocon: Alpine F1 "tried to play the team game" to help Alonso in Canada Canadian GP
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine F1 "tried to play the team game" to help Alonso in Canada

Air leak cost Alonso the chance to race Mercedes in Canada Canadian GP
Formula 1

Air leak cost Alonso the chance to race Mercedes in Canada

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime
Formula 1

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.