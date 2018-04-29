Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GPFormula 1Azerbaijan GPMore events
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP Breaking news

Alonso: Other drivers would have "parked" with my damage

0 shares
Alonso: Other drivers would have "parked" with my damage
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 Renault, leads Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 Renault, Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 Renault, leads Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, and Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33
Fernando Alonso, McLaren, on the grid
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault
Get alerts
By: Pablo Elizalde, News Editor
29/04/2018 02:42

Fernando Alonso believes other drivers would have "parked their cars" had they suffered the kind of damage he had at the start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver was hit by the Williams of Sergey Sirotkin on the opening lap and was forced to crawl back to the pits with two punctured tyres which disintegrated as he tried to reach it.

After replacing the front wing and the wheels, Alonso returned to the race and managed to recover to seventh position despite the damage to the floor of his car.

Alonso said the position was the result of "persistence and pride" and labelled his performance as the best of his life.

"Very crazy. Another seventh place but I think today was the result of persistence and pride, because I think no one would have reached the pitlane, first of all," Alonso said.

"They would have parked the car and if they could reach the pitlane they would have retired the car.

"But we didn't park or retire the car and fought for every tenth, every lap, close to the walls all race long and, I think it was the best race of my life."

He added: "I'm happy with the points. It was probably one of the best races that I've done in a long time, or the best race of my life. I reached the pitlane thanks to a miracle. I didn't have two wheels or front wing or floor or anything.

"They changed the tyres and they told me the car was heavily damaged so I thought I wouldn't be able to finish or that I would be very slow.

"But I started overtaking cars and then with the safety car I gained some positions in the end."

The McLaren driver admitted he had "feared the worst" when he was informed about the damage to his car, and conceded the result came as a surprise.

When asked how much laptime the damage was costing him, he said: "I don't know. I haven't seen the car or talked to the team, but they told me significant damage and when they say that it's usually bad news because if it's little they said you only have a damaged wing that shouldn't be a problem.

"When they said significant damage I feared the worst. A surprising result with a car that was damaged."

Teammate Stoffel Vandoorne completed another double-points finish for McLaren with ninth position.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Track Baku City Circuit
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Teams McLaren
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GPFormula 1Azerbaijan GPMore events