Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Alonso "not very proud" of qualifying after Monaco Q3 crash

Fernando Alonso admits that a lapse in concentration triggered his crash on his final run in Q3 in Monaco after a strong lap on his first set of tyres.

Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

The Alpine driver had gone as high as fifth with his first run before locking up and going straight on at Mirabeau and into the tyre wall.

The incident happened at exactly the same time as the collision between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz three corners ahead.

Alonso was encouraged by the speed the Alpine showed over the course of qualifying after finishing seventh.

"It was good," he said when asked about the session by Motorsport.com. "I had two sets in Q3, because Q1 was easier than expected.

"So I really thought that I could P5, because in the first attempt I was P5, and then in the second attempt, thanks to the track evolution, maybe P5 was possible. But I didn't complete the lap.

"I lost concentration, so I braked too late, and locked the tyres. Arguably I could use the escape road, if I think back, but I felt I could make the corner, and I couldn't.

"So I apologised to the team first of all, because this year every mistake, it costs money for the cost cap. So it is difficult to accept, so I'm not very proud of my qualifying. Let's hope tomorrow to do a better job."

The consolation for Alonso was that he wouldn't have been able to complete the lap anyway, due to the red flag triggered by the Perez and Sainz clash.

"I crashed, I put the radio to say that I was in Turn 5, and the engineer said, 'There's a crash in Turn 8, so red flag.' So I said, 'Don't worry, I'm already in the wall!'"

On Friday the Alpine had looked difficult, bouncing for example on the exit of Mirabeau exactly where Alonso crashed in qualifying.

However the team made overnight changes that Alonso said had improved the A522.

"Yesterday we were struggling a little bit, especially with the front end and the bouncing, but today we felt a little more confident with the car, we were able to push, so we grew up every session.

"I think we made a lot of changes. Our starting point was not ideal. And I think the team was was very good and very sharp on making the right changes to the car. So kudos to them."

Rain is expected on Sunday but Alonso says he would prefer a dry afternoon.

"Hopefully tomorrow we can do a good race. Obviously if the rain comes that will mix things. You never know, but it's gonna be a survival race, probably.

"I mean it's going to be chaotic. I would prefer dry, even it boring for you! For us, it's much easier to execute the race, if it's raining it's going to be a gamble on everything. And let's see if we're lucky."

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
7 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
