Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Analysis

Analysis: Was Alonso right to be on the warpath?

shares
comments
55m ago

Fernando Alonso laid into Formula 1's stewards after the Japanese Grand Prix, saying their decision to penalise him shows "how bad Formula 1 is". Andrew van de Burgt and Stuart Codling join Ben Anderson to assess the validity of that claim and analyse the other major incidents that happened at Suzuka.

Next Formula 1 article
Verstappen denied "dangerous" MotoGP run by Red Bull

Previous article

Verstappen denied "dangerous" MotoGP run by Red Bull
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Kevin Magnussen , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Article type Analysis

Red zone: trending stories

Verstappen denied "dangerous" MotoGP run by Red Bull
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen denied "dangerous" MotoGP run by Red Bull

4h ago
F1’s two-move defensive rules clarified by FIA Article
Formula 1

F1’s two-move defensive rules clarified by FIA

Donington Grand Prix Collection to close Article
Vintage

Donington Grand Prix Collection to close

Latest videos
Social Circuit #004 - Racing wheelchairs and cool gadgets 03:00
Formula 1

Social Circuit #004 - Racing wheelchairs and cool gadgets

1h ago
Is Alonso right to be on the warpath? 09:33
Formula 1

Is Alonso right to be on the warpath?

5h ago

Shop Our Store
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Shop Now
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now

News in depth
Analysis: Was Alonso right to be on the warpath?
Formula 1

Analysis: Was Alonso right to be on the warpath?

Verstappen denied
Formula 1

Verstappen denied "dangerous" MotoGP run by Red Bull

Renault feels it's
Formula 1

Renault feels it's "collateral damage" in F1 engine arms race

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.