Analysis: Was Alonso right to be on the warpath?
55m ago
Fernando Alonso laid into Formula 1's stewards after the Japanese Grand Prix, saying their decision to penalise him shows "how bad Formula 1 is". Andrew van de Burgt and Stuart Codling join Ben Anderson to assess the validity of that claim and analyse the other major incidents that happened at Suzuka.
