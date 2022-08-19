Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Top 10 Brabham drivers ranked: Piquet, Lauda, Gurney and more Next / Verstappen: No quick solution to extremely heavy F1 cars
Formula 1 News

Alonso: I need to destroy whatever strengths other people have

Fernando Alonso’s blowing open of the Formula 1 driver market this summer has its roots in the ability he continues to show on track. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alonso: I need to destroy whatever strengths other people have
Listen to this article

Despite, at 41, being the oldest driver on the grid, he has proved throughout 2022 that he remains at the top of his abilities – adding the benefits of experience to the raw natural talent that he has carried through his career. 

One aspect that has been especially fascinating this year has been observing the attention to detail that the Alpine driver has when it comes to finding every competitive advantage he can. 

At the Austrian Grand Prix, for example, he famously spent time clearing his grid slot during Saturday’s morning free practice session – hoping his actions would give him a better start later on (unluckily it didn’t as his car failed to start before the sprint). 

But that’s not the only time he has gone the extra mile to eke out an edge. 

If you watched him carefully during the laps to the grid before the French Grand Prix, Alonso was alone in driving very slowly down the pit lane exit. 

That lack of speed gave him the ability to turn near sharp left at the end to then clear the track and get some rubber down on the inside to Turn 1, and then the outside of Turn 2. 

His mindset was that he had every intention of passing people at those locations off the start while others thought the circuit would be too dirty there.  

And that is exactly what happened, as he pulled off a brilliant getaway and sliced past both Lando Norris and George Russell on the bits of track he had cleaned minutes before. 

Alonso confesses to taking great pleasure from these little moments being noticed, as he says it is all part of the strong competitive streak he has – in both exploiting his strengths but hoping to open up weaknesses in others. 

“Yeah, I mean, I'm that type of guy,” he smiles in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com that took place before his Aston Martin move was announced. 

“I need to make 100% of my thing, and I need to kill whatever strengths other people have. But this I do in everything I practice, when I play anything.  

“I used to play tennis, and when I play with someone good, I would put the ball very high. Because, like this, you stop the rhythm of them because they are used to hitting the ball very hard. 

“Playing with professionals, the ball arrives very strong for them so they are used to that kind of shot.  

“But when you put the ball high, they make mistakes, because the ball arrives very soft. So I can play better tennis when putting the ball high.  

“Putting the ball high is my only chance to beat them. So I do that automatically.  

“It's not only on racing I just need to destroy the strengths of the others, and try to maximize mine.”  

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alonso is clear in his head that experience in F1 has brought with it clear advantages, which allows him to have a better overall judgement on which areas he needs to focus on. 

“I think experience for sure helps in many ways,” he said. “Start; awareness of things, tyre management, pitstops, the way you approach the mechanics.  

“Also, the way you approach the weekend: free practice, the importance of it, the non-importance of it, sometimes.  

“When you're young, you pay so much attention to every lap you do; even FP1 is like the final lap of the championship. So I think you understand these things.  

“A lot of improvement has been done in wet conditions and damp conditions. Normally wet races are a long shot, you know, things are changing very quickly, there are a lot safety cars, a lot of dry lines that will appear later on. So there are more opportunities.  

“Not every lap is the last lap. These kinds of things I used to make mistakes, early in the races that now I try to avoid. And this only comes with experience and with your own mistakes.” 

Read Also:

Alonso does not feel age has led to any negatives, especially after a two-year break from F1 that allowed him to recharge his batteries.  

“In terms of the downsides, it's difficult to say anything because I don't feel that I'm missing anything that I had when I was younger,” he said. 

“Maybe in 2018, I felt that I was exhausted mentally by all the marketing and traveling and things like that. And I needed those two years out.

“Now I feel okay. So I don't know if it is just those two years that helped me out. Or it's just a different approach that I have now.” 

Above all else, Alonso thinks that he is a much better version of himself in his F1 comeback than he was when his first spell in the sport came to an end. 

He thinks that sitting on the sidelines for a bit also helped him better understand the bigger picture of F1: and he has brought those positives with him. 

“I think watching races from the outside, you don't understand sometimes different things and different behaviours of the race, looking from the outside and looking at 360 degrees,” he said. 

“It’s not only your own cockpit and your own strategy, so maybe I have a better understanding of how the race develops. And also the different categories that I drove: I think they teach me different things.  

“There are different philosophies of racing, different driving techniques. It's not that they are applicable to an F1 car, but when you lose the car, you have an oversteer, maybe my hands and my feet are doing something that I didn't know before, because I was just driving F1 cars.  

“So in a way, I feel more in control of things now.” 

Based on what happened on and off track this year, Alonso has never looked more in control of things in F1 than he does right now. 

shares
comments

Related video

Top 10 Brabham drivers ranked: Piquet, Lauda, Gurney and more
Previous article

Top 10 Brabham drivers ranked: Piquet, Lauda, Gurney and more
Next article

Verstappen: No quick solution to extremely heavy F1 cars

Verstappen: No quick solution to extremely heavy F1 cars
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united
Formula 1

Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united

Wolff still thinks about 2021 Abu Dhabi GP "every day"
Formula 1

Wolff still thinks about 2021 Abu Dhabi GP "every day"

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal
Formula 1

Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal

Alpine announces Piastri for F1 2023, but doubts remain
Formula 1

Alpine announces Piastri for F1 2023, but doubts remain

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Alpine More from
Alpine
Why Piastri's F1 attempt to join McLaren has risky implications
Formula 1

Why Piastri's F1 attempt to join McLaren has risky implications

Alpine: Ocon has what it takes to lead the F1 team in 2023
Formula 1

Alpine: Ocon has what it takes to lead the F1 team in 2023

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Latest news

Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days

Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher believes people should take more time before dishing out criticism, especially if they don’t have all the facts.  

Sauber keen to "give the best to Alfa Romeo" amid Audi F1 links
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sauber keen to "give the best to Alfa Romeo" amid Audi F1 links

Frederic Vasseur says that Sauber is focusing to “give the best to Alfa Romeo” through its Formula 1 partnership amid links to a possible takeover by Audi in the future. 

Former F1 race director Masi set for top Supercars role
Supercars Supercars

Former F1 race director Masi set for top Supercars role

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi is set to become the new Chairman of the Supercars Commission in Australia.

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
20 h
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.