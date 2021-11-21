Tickets Subscribe
Wolff: Mercedes F1 rear wing images show "a ghost"
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Alonso: Alpine needs to understand why it's strong in Qatar

By:

Fernando Alonso says that his Alpine Formula 1 team should work out why it proved so competitive in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix and learn lessons for the future.

Alonso: Alpine needs to understand why it's strong in Qatar

The Spaniard earned fifth on the grid in Q3, while his teammate Esteban Ocon took ninth.

Both drivers will start immediately behind a car from AlphaTauri, the team Alpine is battling for fifth in the constructors' championship, adding an extra dimension to Sunday's race.

"I've been positive all weekend about the car," said Alonso. "It felt very nice in FP1. The track is lovely to drive, and now with the light cars and the new tyres, it feels fantastic.

"I told the team I could be driving all night long if they put me fuel, and I wait for them tomorrow here driving!

"But it seems that some circuits are better than others for our package. Istanbul, Sochi, here, there are some similarities on those circuits. So we need to study what we are missing in some of the circuits.

"Obviously these cars are gone in three weeks' time, so there is not much point maybe to have a deep analysis.

"There is something that for sure seems better for us in some circuits, and hurting us in some others. It will be nice to understand, even if it's for the very long term into next year."

Ocon agreed that lessons could be learned about the team's form in Qatar.

"It's hard for me to say right now, of course we are going to be learning a lot from this weekend to see why the car has been so good during this weekend.

"It would be good knowledge to understand that for future."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski admitted that he didn't have a full explanation for why Alpine had outperformed rivals, notably McLaren and Ferrari.

"I think there's some circuit to circuit variability," he told Motorsport.com.

"We were particularly competitive here from the beginning of the weekend. I don't think we were expecting P5, but we were certainly expecting both cars in Q3. And the gap to the leaders was smaller than usual.

"I think it's a combination of circuit characteristics and our engineering team doing a good job on on tyres and set-up on this new circuit.

"I think it's fair to say we don't fully understand some of the swings in performance, but I'm sure if you asked McLaren Ferrari they're not going to give you a full a full explanation either."

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
20 h
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
