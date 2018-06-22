Alonso believes he's leading a "motorsport revolution"

McLaren F1 driver Fernando Alonso says he is happy to be leading a "revolution" in motorsport following his outing in the Indianapolis 500 and his victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Two-time F1 world champion Alonso made his debut in IndyCar's blue-riband event last year as he attempted to move closer to achieving the so-called triple crown - winning at Indianapolis, Le Mans and the Monaco Grand Prix.

He took a step towards completing the feat following his victory in last weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours with Toyota, with just the Indy 500 win now missing.

Alonso, the first active F1 driver in decades to compete at Indianapolis, will attempt to secure the World Endurance Championship title this year with Toyota as he competes both in grand prix racing and the endurance series.

The Spaniard conceded that it is uncommon for a Formula 1 driver to be competing in other categories and he believes his example is changing motor racing.

"I think in the modern era of motor racing this was not the normal thing to do," said Alonso.

"In the last two decades, I think we were more intro professional drivers into one discipline maximising the skills in that discipline so what we are doing now is quite going back a couple of decades and changing motorsport and I'm happy to lead that change.

"It's a bit of a change to the current motorsport norm, where you focus on a single series and you develop all your skills for a single car and a single set of rules and a style of driving.

"So what we've done over the past years is probably a revolution for motorsport."

Alonso is yet to decide if he will stay in F1 next season, but admitted that focusing on the triple crown challenge was "very attractive".

When asked when he will attempt the Indy 500 again, he said: "I don't know. I need to think and set my mind for the future.

"Obviously the Indy 500 and the triple crown are still a very attractive challenge. When we attempted it last year, it was for that reason and now it's just that one missing.

"I think I will make up my mind probably after summer. Definitely Formula 1 is still my world and my passion, but the triple crown is a very attractive target as well."

The McLaren driver also suggested he is ready to look elsewhere if he feels McLaren will not be in a position to run at the front next year.

"One of the targets we had last year when we renewed was the hope of changing the power unit to move to Renault and be competitive, fight for podiums and maybe some wins, and we haven't found that," he said.

"We've found seventh place in the drivers' championship, which is almost like a victory in the midfield, but without a real possibility of fighting for podiums and too far from the top three.

"That's the goal for next year. If McLaren can't give me that, we'll see who else can."